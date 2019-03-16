Two Salmon Arm cannabis dispensaries to remain closed

The Seed to Soul cannabis retail store on Hudson Avenue in Salmon Arm posted a sign in October 2018 indicating the store will be closed until further notice. (Jodi Brak/Salmon Arm Observer)

While the Salmon Arm area saw the doors open on the first legal retail cannabis store with the official opening of the Green Canoe Cannabis store, two dispensaries which formerly operated in the city will be remaining closed for the foreseeable future.

The city’s policy on cannabis retail stores states that no more than four stores may operate within the downtown commercial core area of the city. These four spots are in the process of being claimed by applicants who have already received initial approval from the city, and are waiting on final provincial approval before receiving business licenses from the city. Eden, Greenery Cannabis Boutique and Salmon Arm Liquor Store Ltd. were the first three to receive approval, with a fourth store in the former Dough Boys Pizza location receiving approval as well.

With these four spots filled, two dispensary locations which were operating before legalization of cannabis officially came into place will be unable to sell cannabis products in their current location, due to the city’s policy.

Seed to Soul, located downtown Salmon Arm on Hudson Avenue, and Starbuds, which was located just off the Trans-Canada Highway on Lakeshore Drive, are both unable to apply to sell cannabis unless the City’s policy changes or other applications fall through.

Director of development services Kevin Pearson says “Seed to Soul has a City of Salmon Arm Business License for a retail store,” however, “Their licence explicitly says that it does not authorize the retail sale of cannabis.” Seed to Soul offered cannabis products in addition to other health and animal-wellness products for pets, but there is no word as to whether they will re-open to focus more on their other products.

Starbuds, among the first dispensaries to open in Salmon Arm in the days before legalization, is not directly affected by the four-store limit to the commercial core, but faced other issues related to zoning and the location of the store. The Observer has received confirmation from owner Chris Pearson that Starbuds will not be reopening in Salmon Arm.

Pearson notes that, unless there is a change to city policy, or other applications do not follow through to completion, other applications for cannabis retail stores in Salmon Arm’s downtown area should be held off.

“City Council has already approved four stores in the downtown core area, which is at our policy’s maximum limit… I would advise the applicant and Liquor-Cannabis Regulation Branch (LCRB) that our four-store limit has been reached for City approvals,” Pearson said. “It would then be the applicant’s risk in making a $1,000 non-refundable application to the City for a City Retail Cannabis License.”

He also suggests it would be unwise for any business to attempt to sell cannabis out of a retail store without an official licence.

“If they are selling cannabis, then it is ultimately a provincial enforcement matter because they do not have a Provincial Cannabis Retail Licence. The LCRB has enforcement personnel to deal with stores selling cannabis without a Provincial license, and I assume the LCRB has some collaboration with the RCMP,” he says.

