Doctors Kirsten Riphagen and Taryn Cass hope to open Salmon Arm’s Uptown Animal Hospital in the spring of 2020. (Lachlan Labere-Salmon Arm Observer)

Uptown Animal Hospital aims to offer stress-free care for cats and dogs

Veterinarians Kirsten Riphagen and Taryn Cass hope to open doors in the spring

What is currently work in progress will soon provide a stress free environment for pets to receive veterinary care.

Constrution is underway of what will be the Uptown Animal Hospital, located next to Lori’s Dog House and the Circle K convenience store off 11th Ave. NE. Doctors Kirsten Riphagen and Taryn Cass hope to open their doors late spring, to provide care for dogs and cats.

The hospital is being shaped with an emphasis on providing a comforting environment for pets, and pet owners, under duress. Riphagen and Cass said they are in the process of pursuing Fear Free certification, a movement among veterinary clinics aimed at reducing stress and anxiety.

“It’s a type of practice for companion animals, so we’re going to be seeing cats and dogs and trying to make a veterinary visit as pleasant as possible,” explained Riphagen, “So trying to not have stressful experience coming to the vet, being at the vet, getting treatment here… so gentle handling, going slow, even just kind of suggestions for how they get to the clinic.”

The clinic will have a separate entrance and a comfort room for more sensitive cases, while Riphagen and Cass envision the main waiting room set up with separate areas for cats and dogs.

Riphagen and Cass have been working as locum doctors in the North Okanagan, and saw room in the community for a new practice.

“I work in Lake Country quite a bit and I’ve seen patients from here come for appointments,” said Riphagen. “We just want to offer a different option for people, and we know Salmon Arm is expanding and we think there’s room for growth.”

With a laugh, Cass and Riphagen said they come from the traditional veterinarian background of having grown up on farms.

Read more: First standard of veterinary excellence in Okanagan awarded to West Kelowna vet

Read more: Enderby vet honoured

“I was caring for animals since I was little; I’ve always just had a passion for animals and medicine, biology, science…,” said Riphagen who, while in high school, began doing volunteer work with in veterinary clinics. “Pretty well a straight line; this is what I want to do with my life.”

Cass believes one of her first words growing up was “vet,” and that there’s nothing else she wanted to be.

Anyone wishing to follow the progress of the Uptown Animal Hospital, or ask questions of Riphagen and Cass, can do so through the hospital’s Facebook page.

