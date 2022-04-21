Vernon-based BBQ sauce earns Texas nod of approval

House of Q Foods placed in three categories at the NBBQA’s annual awards

Brian and Corinne Misko, owners of House of Q Foods based in Vernon, took home honours from the National BBQ Association’s Awards of Excellence in Texas April 19, 2022. (Kevin Clark Studios)

In Texas, perhaps more than anywhere else, people take their barbecue sauce seriously.

With that in mind, the warm response to Vernon’s House of Q Foods at the National Barbecue Association’s (NBBQA) annual Awards of Excellence in Texas was an endorsement worth celebrating.

House of Q has been creating barbecue sauces and spices for 15 years in Vernon. Already award-winning BBQ “pit masters,” the small business entered six of its 11 products into the 2022 NBBQA competition.

The business was awarded fourth place for its Five Star BBQ sauce in the Tomato Mild category; fourth place for its Competition Rib Rub — a new 2021 product — in the Pork Rub category; and fifth place for its Apple Butter BBQ sauce in the Fruit Sauce category.

“Winning awards in the very competitive American BBQ space as a Canadian is huge! I am very proud of this year’s awards, especially since some of our long-standing fan-favorites like Apple Butter got a call for an award. People just love that sauce, ever since we crafted it 15 years ago,” said Brian Misko, owner and head pit master for House of Q.

It’s not the first time “BBQ Brian” has received accolades in the food industry. He led his pit master cook team to a world championship in Las Vegas at the World Food Championships in 2014. He also has a national bestselling cookbook called Grilling with House of Q. He’s appeared on Food Network Canada and was featured on the the Jeff O’Neil Show on CFOX Radio Vancouver for 10 years.

The NBBQA is a not-for-profit trade association focusing on all key aspects of the barbecue and grilling industry.

House of Q’s products include sauces, rubs and seasonings, available in more than 400 Canadian stores and more than 100 U.S. stores.

Brendan Shykora

AwardsFood