Vernon and Kelowna build excellence at Okanagan Housing Awards

Sunterra a five-time winner while Weninger Construction and Design wins Home of the Year

Vernon home builders are being recognized as some of the best in the Okanagan.

The Canadian Home Builder’s Association of the Central Okanagan (CHBA-CO) announced the winners of the annual Okanagan Housing Awards of Excellence at its awards gala on Saturday night, Jan. 25..

Held at the Delta Grand Okanagan Hotel, the Okanagan Housing Awards of Excellence honours exceptional work done by home builders, designers and renovators in the Central Okanagan.

“This year the projects were nothing short of outstanding as the judges said they were absolutely blown away. This is not standard across Canada, CHBA-CO is truly leading the way in housing innovation,” said Cassidy deVeer, president, CHBA-CO. “I always feel honored to represent this amazing group. The talent level of our members is what makes our association great.”

Multiple winners were the big story this year as Kelowna’s Ian Paine Construction and Design led the pack with six awards, while Vernon’s Sunterra Custom Homes was a five time winner. But it was Kelowna’s Weninger Construction and Design that took home the hardware for the coveted Home of the Year for the stunning Snowpeaks Lodge built at Big White.

Here are some of the winners:

Ian Paine Construction and Design (6-time winner)

Interior Design (Renovation)

Residential Renovations $250K – $500K

Kitchen Renovations $75K & Under

Bathroom Renovations $40K & Under

Bathroom Renovations $40K & Over

Residential Renovator of the Year

Sunterra Custom Homes (Vernon builder, five-time winner)

Single Family Detached Home $1.5M – $2M

Single Family Detached Home $500K – $750K

Outdoor Living Space (New Home or Renovation)

Master Suite Design (New Home)

Kitchen Design (New Home) $70K & Over

READ MORE: Sunterra returns as Bollywood sponsor

Harmony Homes (3-time winner)

Multi-Family Builder of the Year

Urban Infill-Residential (Property Re-Use)

Semi-Detached or Town-Home Development

Weninger Construction & Design Ltd. (3-time Winner)

Home of the Year

Single Family Detached Home $3M – $5M

Any Room (New Home or Renovation)

READ MORE: Okanagan business celebrates 30 years of service

Macdonald Lakeshore Properties LP (Lake Country)

Excellence in Marketing

Bercum Builders (Vernon based) – Heirloom Shores

Excellence in Environmental Initiative

Excellence in Certified Home – Custom

READ MORE: Vernon company wins big at B.C. awards

Gibson Contracting & Sherry Gibson Design (Lake Country)

Excellence in Single Family Detached Home ($750K-$1M)

Excellence in Single Family Detached Home ($1M-$1.5M)

Excellence in Single Family Detached Home ($2-3M) – Gibson Contracting

“Our organization exists to promote best practices amongst our members but we also help protect consumers and provide industry advocacy,” said deVeer. “Consumers should always ask if their builder or renovator is a CHBA member before starting their project as our members represent the best of the best.”

A full list of winners and their awards can be found at https://www.chbaco.com/award-winners/.

@VernonNews

newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.