Vernon Jubilee Hospital Foundation replaces executive director

Kate McBrearty has been named interim director, taking over from Lisa Westermark

There’s been a change made within the staff of the Vernon Jubilee Hospital Foundation.

Lisa Westermark is no longer executive director of the foundation.

“Lisa Westermark has moved on from the foundation and we wish her all the best,” said the foundation in a reply to a Morning Star e-mail. “Our board has hired a local contractor who does interim work. Kate McBrearty is our interim executive director.”

Westermark was hired in September 2017 to replace Sue Beaudry, who retired after 10 years at the foundation’s helm. Westermark came to Vernon with more than 25 years of experience, serving in senior leadership and executive positions for community, provincial and national organizations.

The foundation annually raises between $1.5 and $2 million, supporting more than 50 areas of unfunded health care needs in the North Okanagan.

See: Tickets moving for Vernon’s hospital gala


roger@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Scam watch: Better Business Bureau says wait to donate to Notre Dame rebuild
Next story
B.C. braces for another round of pipeline battle with Alberta’s Jason Kenney

Just Posted

Bulky packaging number-one complaint for cannabis retailer

Green Canoe Cannabis owner says suppliers want to see less packaging, sooner than later

Funding enables enhancement of early-years services

Salmon Arm and Sorrento to see additional support for children under six and their families

Dogs can stay on Salmon Arm’s Foreshore Trail until April 30

Prohibition of dogs has been moved two weeks later this year to coincide with bird nesting

Imperial Oil plans to sell former 7-Eleven site in Salmon Arm

Environment ministry must okay plans to ensure contaminated soil remediated

Salmon Arm churches respond to shooting

Billy Graham Evangelistic Association response team visits with community

Alleged Penticton gunman seen ‘angrily yelling’ before opening fire, witness says

One witness said she heard three bangs, the other said the alleged shooter walked right by him

B.C. trucker pleads guilty to lesser charges in fatal Manitoba crash

Gurjant Singh was fined $3,000 and given a one-year driving prohibition.

Study links preschool screen time to behavioural and attention problems

The research looked at more than 2,400 families

Okanagan entrepreneur to face Dragons

Back to Earth scheduled for Dragon’s Den

More than $100,000 raised for family of professional skier who died near Pemberton

Dave Treadway leaves behind his pregnant wife and two young boys

BC SPCA asks public for donations after puppy caught in trap

The puppy’s medical bills are expected to amount to more than $4,600

B.C. party bus monitors required to watch for booze, drugs on board

New rule in time for grad outings, minister Claire Trevena says

Could a pharmacist’s consultation help more people get vaccinated?

Canadian study suggests giving pharmacists a monetary incentive to consult would cut influenza cases

Summerland artist to discuss creative challenges

Danielle Krysa, a Summerland resident, is known for her teaching about creativity

Most Read