Left to right: Gordon Fowler, Lisa Salt, Laura Reners and Glenn Beach. The realtors with RE/MAX Vernon Salt Fowler took home the Pinnacle Team Award at the RE/MAX International Conference, held in Las Vegas from Feb. 27 to March 1, 2023. (Submitted photo)

Left to right: Gordon Fowler, Lisa Salt, Laura Reners and Glenn Beach. The realtors with RE/MAX Vernon Salt Fowler took home the Pinnacle Team Award at the RE/MAX International Conference, held in Las Vegas from Feb. 27 to March 1, 2023. (Submitted photo)

Vernon real estate group wins big in Las Vegas

Vernon Salt Fowler snags Pinnacle Team Award at RE/MAX International Conference

A local real estate group hit the jackpot in Las Vegas.

Not at the slots or the blackjack tables, mind you, but at the Re/Max International Conference.

Re/Max Vernon Salt Fowler took home the prestigious Pinnacle Team Award at the conference, held at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas from Feb. 27 to March 1. The event not only celebrated the award winners, but also the 50 year anniversary of the Re/Max brand.

The Pinnacle Team Award is the highest honour given to Re/Max teams around the world. It recognizes the outstanding achievement and success of the winning group in delivering exceptional service and results to their clients.

The team consisting of Lisa Salt, Gordon Fowler, Glenn Beach, Alex Wambold, Joanne Borowsky, Christie King, Bryan Leachman, Laura Reners, Gord Heighton and Magic Komuniecki was recognized for their exceptional commitment to their clients and community.

With well over 130 years of combined real estate experience, the group has built a reputation for excellence in the industry, the group said in a press release.

“We are extremely honoured to receive the Pinnacle Team Award at the Re/Max International Conference,” said Fowler, one of the group leaders. “This recognition is a testament to our team’s dedication and hard work in providing the best possible service to our clients.”

Salt Fowler has been serving the Vernon community since 1993, providing personalized and professional real estate services to their clients, helping them achieve their goals in buying or selling properties.

“We are proud of our team’s achievement and the recognition they have received at the Re/Max International Conference,” said Salt, the founder of the group. “It always amazes me that so much business can be done within such a small community as the North Okanagan – we always have and will continue to work hard and strive for excellence in our services to our clients and community.”

READ MORE: Taylor Swift, Pink to be honored at 2023 iHeartRadio Awards

READ MORE: Mall landlords likely to get ‘creative’ to fill Nordstrom vacancies: experts

Brendan Shykora
Reporter, Vernon Morning Star
Email me at Brendan.Shykora@vernonmorningstar.com
Follow us: Facebook | Twitter

AwardsReal estateVernon

Previous story
WeightWatchers gets into prescription weight loss business
Next story
Grocery store CEOs will face questions on food prices at Commons committee today

Just Posted

Graham Archer and Josh Bickle have been recognized as community leaders in Salmon Arm’s Top 20 Over 40 program. (Contributed)
Salmon Arm’s Top 20 Over 40: Graham Archer and Josh Bickle

Sloan vocalist/bassist Chris Murphy shares a moment with Hillcrest Elementary teacher Brook Roberts and students Theiadh Beaumont, Olivia Coyne, Alexander Buchanan and Alix Kraft on Monday, March 6. The students played the band’s hit, The Rest of My Life, in the school’s video entry for the recent CBC Music Class Challenge. Murphy spent the afternoon at the school on Monday, following Sloan’s Sunday night concert at Song Sparrow Hall. (Contributed)
Sloan singer strikes a chord with Salmon Arm elementary school students

In 2018, Viola Desmond was celebrated on the Canadian $10 bill. Why is she featured on this banknote? (Government of Canada photo)
QUIZ: How much do you know about accomplishments by Canadian women?

(Pixabay)
Morning Start: International Women’s Day