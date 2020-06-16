Vernon restaurant bear returned safely after good time

Note accompanies return of Wings stuff bear who was taken and, allegedly, had a great time

Wings Restaurant employees welcome the return of the facility’s large stuffed bear that greets customers at the Vernon business. The bear went on an unplanned escape from the business Saturday, June 13, and was returned unharmed with a note. (Photo submitted)

The Wings stuffed bear apparently likes to party.

The large stuffed animal that greets customers at the Vernon north-end restaurant had a bit of an unplanned adventure Saturday, June 13, when he was removed from the premises without permission.

However, the bear was returned — unharmed — and with a note.

“Sorry!” said the six-line note on a ripped piece of looseleaf paper. “Got a little carried away and so did the bear. LOL

“He is unharmed and said he had a good time.”

The bear’s escort(s) is not known at this time.

Wings owner Sherman Dahl said the restaurant is grateful for the bear’s safe return.

“This is kind of funny and heartwarming,” said Dahl. “There is goodness out there.”

