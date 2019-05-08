McDonalds’ is splitting money raised during McHappy Day on May 8 with the Shuswap Children’s Association and Ronald McDonald House. (Cameron Thomson photo)

VIDEO: McHappy Day comes to Shuswap

Salmon Arm restaurant fundraiser supports Shuswap Children’s Association

McDonald’s is splitting the money raised during their McHappy Day fundraising event with the Shuswap Children’s Association and Ronald McDonald House.

Dino Nadin has worked for McDonald’s for 35 years and is a supervisor at the Salmon Arm location on 3010 11th Ave. off the Tans-Canada Highway.

Read more: McDonald’s wants to hire 400 new workers across B.C.

This fundraiser means a lot to Nadin as his son, who is autistic, went through one of the association’s programs.

June Stewart, the executive director of the Shuswap Children’s Association, was on hand for the event.

Read more: Get yourself a Big Mac and give back with McDonald’s on McHappy Day

“This is going to help us keep our family support worker program going and it will also help support some renovations we had to do,” said Stewart. “We just started a new program called The Nest, it’s for children with autism geared towards under six year olds.”

Stewart estimates last year’s fundraiser brought the association $3,500.

@SalmonArm
newsroom@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Bus service expanding to six days a week
Next story
Uber and Lyft drivers strike across the U.S.

Just Posted

Worm Couple wins bet by becoming master composters

Blind Bay’s Donald Bourne and Colleen Kohlman complete CSRD program

Getting ready for Ride Don’t Hide

Event kick-off barbecue lunch to take place at Ross Street Plaza on Friday, May 10

Sicamous Eagles welcome new head coach

Tyler Gunn, former assistant coach with the Princeton Posse, to lead the team in the coming season

Bus service expanding to six days a week

Greyhound replacement Rider Express adding days to Calgary to Vancouver route

Another court date set in Salmon Arm church shooting

Adjournments in Salmon Arm Provincial Court to allow time for consultation with lawyer

VIDEO: Education, enforcement aimed at B.C. landlord, tenant infractions

New compliance office investigates repeat offenders, levies big fines

3-year-old girl attacked by coyote in White Rock

Conservation officers located and killed the coyote Monday

Charges considered after thousands of nails spill from truck onto Sea to Sky Highway

The driver could be charged under the Motor Vehicle Act

Woman finds scorpion in kitchen, drives it to B.C. animal hospital

May have come from a recent trip to Cuba

Summerland students raise money for Kelowna Food Bank

Food Studies 12 students challenging others to hold fundraisers for food bank

‘A really chill guy’: B.C. woman seeks friends for her dad, disfigured by cancer

Kaitlyn Michaelis’s father loves to ride his motorcycle but is having trouble finding a crew

VIDEO: McHappy Day comes to Shuswap

Salmon Arm restaurant fundraiser supports Shuswap Children’s Association

B.C. man Archie Windsor laughs about royal baby name link

Windsor, who’s 71, first heard about the connection in a conversation with his daughter in Edmonton

Vikings and Scottish pipes come to Fintry manor

Mothers Day Fair is at the Manor House 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Most Read