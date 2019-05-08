VIDEO: McHappy Day comes to Shuswap

McDonalds’ is splitting money raised during McHappy Day on May 8 with the Shuswap Children’s Association and Ronald McDonald House. (Cameron Thomson photo)

McDonald’s is splitting the money raised during their McHappy Day fundraising event with the Shuswap Children’s Association and Ronald McDonald House.

Dino Nadin has worked for McDonald’s for 35 years and is a supervisor at the Salmon Arm location on 3010 11th Ave. off the Tans-Canada Highway.

This fundraiser means a lot to Nadin as his son, who is autistic, went through one of the association’s programs.

June Stewart, the executive director of the Shuswap Children’s Association, was on hand for the event.

“This is going to help us keep our family support worker program going and it will also help support some renovations we had to do,” said Stewart. “We just started a new program called The Nest, it’s for children with autism geared towards under six year olds.”

Stewart estimates last year’s fundraiser brought the association $3,500.

