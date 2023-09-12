VIDEO: Puppy party for appreciation, West Kelowna dog sitter thanks clients

Wendel’s Dogz hosted a puppy pizza party at Off the Grid Winery on Sept. 10, 2023 to show client appreciation. (Brittany Webster/Black Press) Wendel’s Dogz hosted a puppy pizza party at Off the Grid Winery on Sept. 10, 2023 to show client appreciation. (Brittany Webster/Black Press) Wendel’s Dogz hosted a puppy pizza party at Off the Grid Winery on Sept. 10, 2023 to show client appreciation. (Brittany Webster/Black Press) Wendel’s Dogz hosted a puppy pizza party at Off the Grid Winery on Sept. 10, 2023 to show client appreciation. (Brittany Webster/Black Press) Wendel’s Dogz hosted a puppy pizza party at Off the Grid Winery on Sept. 10, 2023 to show client appreciation. (Brittany Webster/Black Press) Wendel’s Dogz hosted a puppy pizza party at Off the Grid Winery on Sept. 10, 2023 to show client appreciation. (Brittany Webster/Black Press) Wendel’s Dogz hosted a puppy pizza party at Off the Grid Winery on Sept. 10, 2023 to show client appreciation. (Brittany Webster/Black Press) Wendel’s Dogz hosted a puppy pizza party at Off the Grid Winery on Sept. 10, 2023 to show client appreciation. (Brittany Webster/Black Press)

What better way to show client appreciation from a dog sitter than a puppy pizza party.

That’s exactly how Wendie Parrish, owner of Wendel’s Dogz, spread the love amongst her clients and their owners.

“It really is a party,” Parrish said that 20 dogs of various breeds were at the event.

Hosted at Off the Grid Winery on Sept. 10, pooches and their owners enjoyed an afternoon of wine, pizza, and socialization.

Parrish has been a dog sitter in West Kelowna and Peachland for the past nine years. She’s previously held a doggy wine tour appreciation event and hosted the first puppy pizza party two years ago at Truck 59.

“It’s just something to give back to my clients.”

The event concluded with a door prize draw and a puppy pinata filled with treats.

