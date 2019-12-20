Braby Motors staff, SASCU representatives and Billie Jean and her family at Kal Tire in Salmon Arm on Friday, Dec. 20, 2019. (Cameron Thomson/Salmon Arm Observer)

VIDEO: Shuswap mother, daughter receive new wheels for Christmas

Giveaway organized by Salmon Arm’s Braby Motors, Fix Auto, Kal Tire and SASCU

Christmas arrived early, and winter ready, for a Shuswap mother and daughter thanks to several Salmon Arm businesses.

“I felt like I was going to pass out,” commented an excited Billie Jean on Friday morning, Dec. 20, after learning she would be the 2019 recipient of Braby Motors’ annual vehicle giveaway.

The vehicle, a 2009 Dodge Caravan, came complete with a full set of new winter tires and a cargo area loaded with gifts.

Read more: A lucky Shuswap family to receive van this Christmas

Read more: Salmon Arm businesses want to give family in need a lift

For Jean, the day started with the promise of getting some Christmas shopping done with her mother. While on their way, her mother pulled into Kal Tire claiming she was having car troubles. It was here the surprise was revealed.

“Honestly, I kind of blanked out after they started talking because I was like, ‘is this real life?’,” Jean said. “This will help me out so much, my vehicle was like a $500 beater car. We’ve had a rough few years.”

Read more: Shuswap family given new wheels for Christmas

Read more: Shuswap Paws wants to Jam the Ram with food and supplies for cats

Braby Motors provided the van, Fix Auto took care of the body work, while Kal Tire looked after the mechanical work and provided the winter tires. On top of that, Jean received $1,500 worth of insurance paid for by SASCU.

“It was a team effort and we all put in the same amount,” said Braby Motors manager Justin Braby, whose own family contributed $250 in gas cards.

Jean said the new vehicle will be especially beneficial for her daughter Frankie who uses a wheelchair.

“Just being able to throw her wheelchair in the back without having to take it apart every time, and her walker and her arm canes,” she said. “I have to pick and choose what piece of equipment I bring.”

The new vehicle allows Jean to bring all Frankie’s equipment to Vancouver where Frankie will be attending Sunny Hill Health Centre in Vancouver for two weeks.

Jean was selected to received the van after Braby Motors put out a call for nominations, seeking a deserving family whose transportation needs would be better met with the minivan.

@CameronJHT
Cameron.thomson@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

 

Billie Jean receives a $1,500 insurance cheque from a SASCU representative at Kal Tire in Salmon Arm on Friday, Dec. 20, 2019. (Cameron Thomson/Salmon Arm Observer)

Billie Jean takes a seat in her 2009 Dodge Caravan, given to her by Braby Motors, with contributions by Fix Auto, Kal Tire and SASCU, on Friday, Dec. 20, 2019. (Cameron Thomson/Salmon Arm Observer)

Previous story
OUTLOOK 2020: John Horgan on B.C. forests, union labour and ICBC

Just Posted

UPDATE: Curtis Sagmoen, found guilty of threatening sex worker with firearm, to be released

Man sentenced to two years, minus one day, but time served credits him with 3 years, 3 months

Avalanches and rockslides close B.C. highways overnight

Drive BC issues travel advisories

UPDATE: Highway 1 reopened in both directions after rockslide south of Boston Bar.

Highway 3 and 5 remain closed in both directions

Letter: Balmoral/Highway 1 intersection fix a dangerous fail

Writer doesn’t see recently completed reconfiguration improving situation

Cycling club to take the handlebars for popular Shuswap mountainbike race

Skookum Ski and Cycle says transition will be over three-year period

Fashion Fridays: New Year’s Eve outfits under $200

Kim XO, helps to keep you looking good on Fashion Fridays on the Black Press Media Network

OUTLOOK 2020: John Horgan on B.C. forests, union labour and ICBC

Premier’s year-end interview discusses NDP’s challenges

MLA Adam Olsen named interim BC Green Party leader

Adam Olsen, MLA for Saanich North and the Island, says election for new leader to begin in January

B.C. bear feeding crackdown finds hundreds of human offenders

Garbage cans, fruit trees, pet food can be fatal attractions

Column: A puzzle, wrapped in a box, inside a tradition

Great Outdoors by James Murray

Bylaw shuts down ‘Santa’s Village’ made by B.C. man for kids with autism

City cites wrong zoning and other problems, operator says proceeds went to autism school

Penticton RCMP seize illicit drugs, firearms from Winnipeg Street home

Daryk Reinders, 41, has been arrested and faces multiple charges

B.C. doctor warns of inhaling non-medical nitrous oxide, or laughing gas, in recent case

A Richmond doctor says a 20-year-old woman came into his care suffering visual, auditory hallucinations

Middle-of-the-night ‘gun fight’ turns out to be four B.C. men in Nerf-gun battle

A neighbour called to report that several people were arguing and threatening to shoot each other

Most Read