Shuswap Orthodontics staff practiced in the ways of the force, and accompanied by a well-known Wookie, marked May 4th, aka Star Wars Day, with a visit to downtown Salmon Arm businesses offering photo ops and to local dental offices to deliver cookies. (Lachlan Labere-Salmon Arm Observer)
VIDEO: Shuswap Orthodontics Jedi out in force for May 4th
Wookie part of goodwill walk through downtown Salmon Arm on Star Wars Day
Shuswap Orthodontics staff practiced in the ways of the force, and accompanied by a well-known Wookie, marked May 4th, aka Star Wars Day, with a visit to downtown Salmon Arm businesses offering photo ops and to local dental offices to deliver cookies. (Lachlan Labere-Salmon Arm Observer)
lachlan@saobserver.netLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter
Star Wars
Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here