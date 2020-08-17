Videos aim to boost tourism in the South Shuswap during pandemic

Chamber of commerce states project has been successful for tourism operators

Three different videos targeted at varying demographics were produced this spring to draw visitors and area residents to the South Shuswap during the summer of 2020. (Google Maps)

Three promotional videos are being recognized for their contributions to making the summer of 2020 a good one for tourism in the South Shuswap.

With the help of a small grant from local government, the tourism committee of the South Shuswap Chamber of Commerce embarked on a video project in hopes of lessening the possible economic hardship from the coronavirus pandemic.

The video contract was awarded to Mimi Huser of MH Productions to produce three unique tourism videos, each highlighting a distinct demographic.

Karen Brown, executive director of the South Shuswap Chamber of Commerce, said due to the hard work of the chamber’s tourism committee and the impressive work of MH Productions, a series of three-minute videos was produced in less than a month.

The videos, individually labelled ‘Relax,’ ‘Connect’ and ‘Play,’ follow story lines showcasing experiences enjoyed by different demographics. ‘

‘Relax’ dials into the 50-plus retirees and semi-retirees and provides a relaxed look at lake life.

‘Connect’ focuses on multi-generational families meeting in the Shuswap to connect and create lasting memories together, while ‘Play’ hones in on adventurous Millennials enjoying action-packed activities.

“It is safe to say that our tourism operators have been going full throttle and recording a good summer so far. The videos, coupled with our earlier #KindnessIsContagious campaign, have provided a sense of safety and welcome for our visitors,” said Lynn Ewart, president of the South Shuswap Chamber of Commerce, in a related press release. “There is a calm surrounding this year’s summer vibe with everyone being respectful to one another and following safety protocols in place. We are very proud of that.”

