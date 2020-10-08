Dominique Verdurmen was called to the bar in BC Supreme Court in Salmon Arm on Sept. 29, 2020, meaning she is now officially a lawyer in good standing in B.C. after working as an articling student with her uncle Glenn Verdurmen in the firm of Verdurmen Muto Wynne LLP. She will continue to work in Salmon Arm as an associate. (Contributed)

War influences Salmon Arm woman’s decision to become lawyer

Family emphasized how important the rights of Canadians are

Dominique Verdurmen had her sights set on becoming a lawyer at a young age.

Verdurmen’s grandma and grandpa were among the Dutch citizens liberated by Canadian soldiers during the Second World War, she explains. Many times she heard family conversations about the rights of Canadian citizens and how important they are.

“I’m so grateful to be living here and living in a system where rights are protected, like the presumption of innocence,” she said.

Now 27, Verdurmen was called to the bar in B.C. Supreme Court in Salmon Arm on Sept. 29, 2020. That means she is now officially a lawyer in good standing in B.C.

Attending the ‘call ceremony,’ which was presided over by Justice Sheri Ann Donegan, were Ken Walker of the law society and Glenn Verdurmen, Dominique’s uncle, who is also a lawyer in Salmon Arm.

His work influenced her decision to choose law as a career.

“I’m really impressed with the work he’s done. He’s been a tremendous mentor and has given me a lot of great guidance,” she said.

Read more: 2017 – Salmon Arm lawyer promoted to judge

Read more: 2019 – Cases involving drinking and driving fatalities disturbing and unforgettable

After doing her undergraduate studies at the University of Ottawa, she attended McGill University in Montreal for her law degree, both in civil law, the tradition in Quebec, and common law, the law used in the rest of Canada.

French is Verdurmen’s first language. Her mom’s family is from Montreal and she hopes to be able to do her first trial in French.

She worked a few summers at her uncle’s firm, Verdurmen Muto Wynne Lawyers LLP, before articling – similar to an internship – at her uncle’s firm in 2019.

Verdurmen expressed gratitude for the experience she acquired – from bail hearings, sentencing, trials and preliminary inquiries in criminal law, as well as family law work. Along with her uncle’s mentorship in criminal law, she is grateful for the guidance of Rosemary Muto in family law and Garrett Wynne in real estate. She will now be working at the firm as an associate.

Her dad’s side of the family is from Salmon Arm, so she said it was special over the years to visit her grandparents’ hobby farm during holidays.

Since working in Salmon Arm full time, Verdurmen said the community has welcomed her with open arms. She has loved all the hiking and sports, such as soccer. And she has no plans to leave Salmon Arm.

“I’m really happy to be able to work in this community specifically and be able to work with Verdurmen Muto Wynne in the areas of law I really wanted to practice in.”

marthawickett@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

#Salmon ArmLawyers

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C. Liberals offer bridge financing, no more small business tax

Just Posted

War influences Salmon Arm woman’s decision to become lawyer

Family emphasized how important the rights of Canadians are

Two Salmon Arm RCMP officers injured during arrest of distraught man

One of the officers suffered a fractured arm during the Oct. 7 arrest.

Snap election, climate and infrastructure discussed at Shuswap candidates’ forum

Online forum hosted by the Salmon Arm Chamber of Commerce was distributed through Zoom

Six RCMP officers injured in four days in B.C.’s southern interior

Officers were injured while arresting volatile individuals, say RCMP

50 trees for 50 years: Shuswap Naturalist Club finishes tree planting project at Blackburn Park

Club members back at park to complete project on Thursday, Oct. 8

B.C. passes 10,000 COVID-19 cases since beginning of pandemic

110 new cases, one new death, Dr. Bonnie Henry reports

Central Okanagan records 44 new COVID-19 cases through September

283 cases reported in the region since the pandemic began

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

North Okanagan school superintendent retiring

Joe Rogers retiring after 39 years

Interior Health reports zero new COVID-19 cases

Twenty-three cases are active and one person remains in hospital

$1M donation from Stober Foundation to support UBCO students

The donation will also go to support public health

Buffalo aircraft pays visit to Vernon

RCAF plane used for training with Civil Air Search and Rescue Association

Community supports mother of Okanagan boy battling severe illnesses

Trayce Bennett, 12, has been in and out of BC Children’s Hospital since he was three months old

B.C. party leaders talk taxes, housing at board of trade event

The board says more than 150,000 jobs have been lost in Greater Vancouver

Most Read