West Kelowna Strong supports wildfire victims

After witnessing the destruction of wildfires raging in the Okanagan, a Vernon couple’s business is lending its support to neighbours.

West Kelowna Strong is an initiative from Amir Golbazi and Danielle Giroux, owners of Non Finis, an online business.

“Over this past weekend, we witnessed firsthand the immense damage and devastation caused by these wildfires. In response, we felt compelled to take action,” the Vernon couple said. “Drawing on our experience as small business owners in the e-commerce industry, we decided to launch a meaningful initiative to provide support to our community.”

West Kelowna Strong is a platform for customers to contribute directly to those who have been affected by the wildfires. Merchandise such as clothing, bags, cups with West Kelowna Strong label, will see 100 per cent of the proceeds go to the Central Okanagan Foundation’s West Kelowna Fire Relief fund.

“Our aim is to offer not only financial assistance but also a sense of solidarity to those in need during these trying times.”

To purchase visit nonfinis.com/collections/west-kelowna-strong.

B.C. Wildfires 2023City of West KelownafundraiserVernon