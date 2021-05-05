West Kelowna winery named one of Canada’s Best Managed Companies for fifth year

This is the fifth consecutive year that the winery has received the national honour

For the fifth consecutive year, West Kelowna winery Quails’ Gate has been named one of Canada’s Best Managed Companies, requalifying as a gold standard winner for the second straight year.

“At Quails’ Gate our staff are the driving force behind our brand values encompassing welcoming Okanagan hospitality,” said CEO Tony Stewart. “This award is a reflection of everyone on the team who lead our innovative practices as pioneers in the BC wine industry.”

The winery was able to navigate challenges presented by the COVID-19 pandemic by setting up on-site safety protocols, launching remote-work environments, offering curbside pick-up and starting their Market at Quails’ Gate initiative that provided social distancing for visitors and prepared meals for dining at home.

“This year’s Best Managed winners demonstrate the organizational grit required to thrive in these increasingly uncertain times,” said Kari Lockhart, the Deloitte Private leader and co-leader of Canada’s Best Managed. “By putting their people first, and showing the courage to experiment and take risks, they were able to overcome some of today’s most pressing challenges.”

The winners for Deloittes’ Best Managed Companies will be awarded at a virtual gala, which will feature a wine-paired culinary demo delivered by Stewart and Old Vines Restaurant executive chef Adam Mukasa.

READ MORE: Kelowna celebrates 116 years by honouring frontline workers

READ MORE: Interior Health locks out Flow Academy following COVID violations

@aaron_hemens

aaron.hemens@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.