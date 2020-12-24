Richard, Peggy and Rob Chmilar are retiring after 41 years of owning Brothers Pub in Sicamous. The pub is hosting one last party to see them off on Jan. 11. (Jim Elliot/Eagle Valley News)

What’s the good news, 2020? Sicamous pub owners plan for retirement

The Eagle Valley News looks back at some of the year’s positive stories

As 2020 draws to a close, the Eagle Valley News is looking back at some of the stories that reflect the positive work, activities and accomplishments that occurred throughout this challenging year.

The Chmilar family has seen a lot of change in Sicamous during their 41 years pouring the town’s drinks at Brothers Pub and Grill.

As new management prepares to take over the pub on the community’s Main Street, the outgoing owners took some time to reflect on life serving meals and slinging libations before throwing one last party.

The Chmilars’ first foray into the pub business in Sicamous came when Rob Chmilar, his wife Peggy and parents Alex and Irene took over Caesars’ neighbourhood pub in 1979. Caesars once stood just down Main Street from their current establishment.

Rob, Peggy, Irene and Alex Chmilar pose for a photo shortly after taking ownership of Caesars’ Neighbourhood pub, the predecessor of Brothers. (Contributed)

Rob, Peggy, Irene and Alex Chmilar pose for a photo shortly after taking ownership of Caesars’ Neighbourhood pub, the predecessor of Brothers. (Contributed)

Rob, his brother Rick (Richard) and the rest of the Chmilar family soon relocated up the street to Brothers Pub’s current location, allowing them to open a cold beer and wine store along with the pub. The original Brothers Pub was largely destroyed by a fire in 1993 and then rebuilt in its current location.

Read More: Man killed during attempted arrest by RCMP near Salmon Arm

Read More: VIDEO: Kelowna animal rescue team to go help Australian wildlife

Along with the location, many other things have changed in the years for the Chmilars. Peggy said the clouds of cigarette smoke which wafted out the doors on a Friday night are a far cry from the smokeless Brothers of 2020.

The Chmilars said the pub saw more year-round regulars when more year-round jobs from mills and dam projects were available in the area, and routinely enjoyed a packed house on nights when the softball league was playing.

Read More: Shuswap’s popular Margaret Falls trail closed again after heavy snowfall

Read More: Trial of man accused in Salmon Arm 7-Eleven fire set for May

Some famous faces, mostly from the hockey world, have sat atop a barstool at Brothers. Rick recalled serving former hockey player Darryl Sydor and also Ron McLean of Hockey Night in Canada.

Rick said some of his favourite patrons of the pub and liquor store were tourists from as far afield as Germany and the Netherlands who routinely praised Sicamous for its natural beauty.

The Chmilars said the pub has been kept running by many excellent staff members over the years.

“It’s the people that make it a pub, the patrons and the staff, ” Rick said.


jim.elliot@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Canadians drop average holiday shopping to $200 each as pandemic takes hit on budget

Just Posted

Sydney Rose Margaret Campbell, Salmon Arm’s New Year’s baby for 2020, stretches in the comfort of a new quilt given to her and parents Toni and Scott Campbell by Blanche Hartnett on behalf of the Shuswap Quilters’ Guild during a guild meeting at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church on Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020. Each year the guild presents a handmade quilt to the first baby born that year at Shuswap Lake General Hospital. Sydney was born on Jan. 3 at 9:48 a.m., weighing 7 lbs, 15 oz. The quilt she received, titled The Rose Fairy, was quilted by Lucille Rossouw and sewn by Hartnett. (Lachlan Labere - Salmon Arm Observer)
What’s the good news, 2020? New Year’s baby named after hockey great

The Salmon Arm Observer looks back at some of the year’s positive stories

The year 2020 has often been described as a dumpster fire that many are looking forward to the end of. (File photo)
Column: Fleeing the rat trap of 2020, wading into the new year as an Ox

In Plain View by Lachlan Labere

The Peach is looking ready for its COVID Christmas. (Monique Tamminga/Black Press)
T’was the night before Christmas in the Okanagan

It’s true that this year has had sadness aplenty, we’ll never forget the year 2020

A woman wearing a face mask to help curb the spread of COVID-19 is seen through Christmas lights, in downtown Vancouver, on Sunday, November 22, 2020. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck)
70 new cases of COVID-19 in Interior Health

Outbreak numbers remain mostly unchanged, except for care homes in Central Okanagan

Interior Health and staff at Salmon Arm's Lakeside Manor continue work to prevent further spread of COVID-19. (File photo)
Salmon Arm retirement community mourning loss of resident who contracted COVID-19

COVID-19 cases increase at Lakeside Manor, but no new cases since Dec. 16

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry thanks an Island Health nurse after joining front-line staff for the first round of COVID-19 vaccine, Victoria, Dec. 22, 2020. (B.C. government)
COVID-19 cases hit 582 for Christmas Eve

No new health care outbreaks, but 12 deaths

Santa is pictured visiting a family in Kelowna on Christmas Eve, 2019. Due to COVID-19, virtual visits have replaced in-person chats. (Contributed)
Santa keeping Christmas spirit alive in Okanagan through virtual visits

Thanks to modern technology, Santa has managed to keep in touch with families in the Kelowna area

COVID-19. (Image courtesy CDC)
Public cautioned after potential COVID-19 exposures at Revelstoke restaurant

Zala’s Restaurant in Revelstoked has temporarily closed until further notice

An Armstrong-to-Enderby Christmas tractor parade took place Wednesday, Dec. 23, 2020. (Facebook/Sandy Bosko Mills)
WATCH: COVID-19 can’t stop North Okanagan Christmas tractor parade

Vehicles covered with lights took to the highway between Armstrong and Enderby Wednesday night

“If we don’t practice our rights, we lose our rights,” says Syilx hunter confronted by B.C. conservation officers while hunting in his territories. Photo by Kelsie Kilawna. Photo by Kelsie Kilawna
Okanagan chief calls for change after clashes with B.C. conservation officer

‘They are jeopardizing our lives,’ Okanagan Indian Band Chief Byron Louis

The District of Sicamous plan to develop a community daycare space is proceeding now that funds from the provincial government for the purchase and renovation of a building have come through. (Contributed)
What’s the good news, 2020? Sicamous receives funding for new daycare

The Eagle Valley News looks back at some of the year’s positive stories

Rob, Peggy, Irene and Alex Chmilar pose for a photo shortly after taking ownership of Caesars’ Neighbourhood pub, the predecessor of Brothers. (Contributed)
What’s the good news, 2020? Sicamous pub owners plan for retirement

The Eagle Valley News looks back at some of the year’s positive stories

They must have been ordered from a catalogue - Avon probably - in the 1950's or 60's. Photo Andrea DeMeer 2020
There is no such thing as the perfect Christmas

Look for the joy in disastrous dinners and melted wax figures

(Pixabay, illustration)
Where’s Santa? NORAD is tracking the jolly old man around the globe this Christmas

As with all things, the Santa tracker will look a little different this year

Most Read