Work on Ashley Furniture store proceeds behind Salmon Arm mall

Project manager predicts building will be complete in April or early May

Preparation of the site for the new Ashley Furniture store next to Kal Tire on 10th Street SW is underway. (Martha Wickett - Salmon Arm Observer)

Machinery can be seen moving in and out of the lot that will house a new Ashley Furniture store in Salmon Arm.

At 521 10th St. SW, next to Kal Tire, the 19,000- to 20,000-sq.ft. building will likely be finished in April or early May, predicts one of the project managers with Timberline Solutions, Paul Hartzler.

He said while it’s only an estimate, he expects the exterior work can’t be completed until spring, with the paving done in April.

Construction of the store is expected to go relatively quickly, using precast concrete walls with Styrofoam sandwiched inside so they are already insulated when they’re put in place.

Hartzler said the walls should be up in mid-November and the post, beams and roof in December.

“We hope to have it all closed in by the end of the year.”

He said the owners also have three other Ashley Furniture stores in the Okanagan, as well as a warehouse in Vernon.

