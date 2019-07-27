Young Salmon Arm entrepreneur concocts slimy stress salve

Shekinah St. Denis started making slime a year and a half ago, but only recently turned her love of the squishy substance into a business she calls ‘Shekinah’s Super Satisfying Slime.’
Shekinah’s slime is not the substance you may have concocted out of a mixture of borax white glue and food colouring. This is butter slime. Sold for $5 to $8 a jar, Shekinah uses a recipe provided by an essential oils company called doTERRA. She uses essential oils as well as natural scents from the same company to enhance the slimy experience.
“It’s super soft and not as sticky as a lot of other slimes,” explained Shekinah. “It’s really stress relieving and very calming.”
The slime comes in small mason jars with a plaid ribbon tied around the neck, as well as a handwritten label which depicts the slime’s scent.
Options for essential oil slime includes lavender, peppermint and orange, while the scented variety comes in vanilla, melon raspberry and black cherry.
Shekinah has been selling her wares at the Wednesday Market hosted by the Shuswap Family Centre.
She will be taking her product to the Armstrong Farmer’s Market this Saturday and hopes to attend every second weekend.
