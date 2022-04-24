The B.C. Cannabis Summit was held in Kelowna April 20-22, 2022 (Brittany Webster)

A dope 420 in Kelowna with the B.C. Cannabis Summit

Cannabis industry professionals from across Canada gathered at Eldorado Resort April 20-22

B.C.’s first Cannabis Summit was a sold-out success.

Cannabis enthusiasts gathered in Kelowna April 20-22 to network with others in the industry.

Executive Director for the Retail Cannabis Council of B.C. Jaclyn Pehota said, “I think this is actually the first event like this that’s ever happened in Canada.”

The biggest challenge of putting it all together was finding a venue.

“I was working in Vancouver and we found a spot. We were ready to sign the paperwork and then the investors found out what kind of event we were going to be hosting and they pulled the plug. The Eldorado welcomed us with open arms.”

Growers, tech companies, delivery services, tourism, and more came eager to show off their business and expertise.

The summit wrapped up Saturday (April 23) with a discussion amongst those in the industry on legalizing cannabis consumption spaces.

HiBnb Communications Manager Haley Boulanger participated in the conversation. The platform helps connect pot smokers with weed friendly vacation rentals and events.

“The inspiration for HiBnb… was basically to fill the gap, because there is a lack of consumption spaces,” Boulanger stated. “By focusing on private homeowners and vacation rental managers we can fill that gap. There’s a lot of people that travel for cannabis tourism as we are learning and they need a space place to consume their medicine or their recreational weed.”

A list of all participating businesses from the summit can be found here.

