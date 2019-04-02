Anglers anxious to get back out on the water

Shuswap Outdoors by Hank Shelley

Ah, isn’t it wonderful to have spring arrive after a somewhat cool winter.

Folks anxious to get into the garden for planting; garden centres busy selling soils/mulches etc.

Anglers are chomping at the bit to once again get out on the water and enjoy their sport. It won’t be long before more anglers try fishing big Shuswap Lake, for those rainbows waiting for the salmon fry to drift down the rivers into Mara/Shuswap from the Eagle River as well.

Anglers in the know are using imitation rubber fish, trolled at different depths with success. These look, swim and wiggle like the real McCoy.

While angling for sockeye salmon at Spences Bridge early last fall, fishers used, of all things, golf balls to get their lures to where the salmon lurked. The balls bounced over rocks, etc., to prevent hang-ups or snags on the rocks in mid-stream. By the way, Litehouse lures, a new kid on the block, is having great success with their glow-in-the-dark lures in salt water. The lure consists of a tiny lite within that attracts salmon, halibut and ling cod. Go on their website for more details.

Too, for you prairie ol’ timers who loved fishing pike, perch or walleye, it’s the 90th anniversary of the Len Thompson “five of diamonds” red/yellow spoon, first developed by Len in 1929. Forty-five million spoons have been made since then.

For those anglers who enjoy whitefish, the Shuswap River run above Enderby is just about over, but active at Chase (Little River), small mayfly larvae, grubs and worms can be used on a very small hook/split shot/bobber. The Thompson River at Chase is open for angling, including rainbows. Banana Island and Hoffman’s Bluff are a good bet – worm, marshmallow, small spoons.

On other matters this week, I’d like to mention: Right to roam legislation, meaning we can as citizens can walk, hike, enjoy the outdoors without problems except on private property. Go to Google for more info. It appears there is a constitutional issue between First Nations charging folks who go on Crown land to pick mushrooms. There is another issue over registration of a trapping cabin. Four First Nations who lay claim to that territory must approve it being there. I’m not sure which way the pendulum is swinging. Has it gone too far? Also, the BC Interior Sportsman Show takes place this weekend, April 5, 6 and 7, at the Capital News Centre in Kelowna. Guest speakers, demos and more. For info, visit bcinteriorsportsmanshow.com.

@SalmonArm
newsroom@saobserver.net
