The May pole dance at Sicamous, circa 1940, photo by Erskine Burnett courtesy of the Enderby and District Museum and Archives

The May pole dance at Sicamous, circa 1940, photo by Erskine Burnett courtesy of the Enderby and District Museum and Archives

Column: 80-year-old scrapbook provides insightful look at Shuswap history

Shuswap Passion by Jim Cooperman

Shuswap Passion by Jim Cooperman

More than 80 years ago, Erskine Burnett, a farmer from Coldstream, had the same idea as I had, to write a book about the geography of the Shuswap.

The result was a scrapbook journal called The Shuswap Country, which is filled with his black-and-white photos and stories about the places and people he visited, painstakingly typed on pieces of paper that he cut to size and pasted on the pages.

Multiple copies were made using carbon copies of the text, and these were given to family and friends. The Enderby Museum has two original copies and most of the photos and the album can be found on an online archive called ARCABC.

Beginning in approximately 1937, Burnett travelled extensively throughout the region, meeting with local residents, visiting farms and businesses, hiking, fishing and with a guide adventuring into the alpine by horseback. He also used many of the same photos for another scrapbook entitled The Inland Empire. His accounts include poetic and humorous descriptions of the areas visited and events he attended that, together with the images, provide a wonderful historical record of what the Shuswap was like then.

The Shuswap Country is divided into 12 sections that describe each of his journeys throughout the region, including trips to the nearby communities of Kamloops, Armstrong and Vernon. His goal for the project as stated in the Foreword was to “…induce others to enter and to enjoy this great natural playground” that is also “…something of an inspiration as well.” He described the Shuswap as, “…a land of wide river valleys and many-armed lakes, bordered by long forest-clad ridges.”

The late 1930s was a period of transition. As the world emerged from a long bout of economic depression, highways and bridges were being built and communities were beginning to grow again. Some of the original settlers were still alive and Burnett interviewed a few of them. Tourism was in its infancy and most visitors came to the Shuswap to fish and they stayed in either lakeside cabins or in the new auto camps.

Most every small community had its own general store and community hall, and for those next to the railway line there was a train station. Burnett made sure to explore all the side roads, visiting sawmills, farms and businesses along the way. For example, in Turtle Valley he headed up the hillside to take in the vista and encountered a flock of several hundred sheep. Sitting down with sheepherder Tony Gibson, he asked how the ewes know which lamb is theirs and Tony replied, “it was through a sense of smell, as each one had a distinctive smell.”

At Notch Hill, Burnett observed the pusher engines used to assist the trains over the divide between Chase and Tappen and noted, “The trim appearance of the station and the adjoining flower beds suggest that the big company is not altogether a soulless corporation.” In Salmon Arm, he met with Reeve Damgaard at his “tree-embowered” home overlooking the lake who explained how he always tried to spare the trees bordering the municipal roads. Damgaard also boasted that “the District Municipality of Salmon Arm stands in an enviable position, being practically clear of debt owing to a policy of pay-as-you-go.”

His story about Sicamous, that at that time had to be accessed via a ferry across the Narrows, included a recommendation to contact Frank McMahon, who will “take you out in his trim cabin-cruiser to the settlement of Seymour Arm.” Burnett and his family used his services to go across the lake where they stayed at one of the “modern and convenient” cabins in Nightingale Lodge, a tourist and fishing camp that was located near Canoe Point.

East of Sicamous, Burnett described the scene in each of the small communities including what little was left in Taft, where there had been a town serving the nearby sawmill. At Three Valley Gap, Burnett headed south along Frog Creek to visit a homesteader and fish beneath the falls. On his way to Mabel Lake, he saw remnants of the railway used to haul timber out of the valley to the nearby sawmill.

The next column will describe his journeys around Lumby and Cherryville, including his camping trip into the Monashees.

Outdoors and RecreationShuswap Lake

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
OPINION: Helping a 97-year-old man get his COVID vaccination appointment

Just Posted

A concept image shows a four-lane replacement for the RW Bruhn Bridge towering over the nearby railway bridge across the Sicamous Channel. (Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure Image)
VIDEO: New Sicamous Highway 1 bridge renderings show one less lane than promised

Mayor Terry Rysz wants to see access improvements and funding for a pedestrian bridge.

RCMP. (Phil McLachlan/Capital News)
Enderby man dies in crash off Salmon River Road

Vehicle travels off road, through field and flips before coming to a rest at the bottom of an embankment

The May pole dance at Sicamous, circa 1940, photo by Erskine Burnett courtesy of the Enderby and District Museum and Archives
Column: 80-year-old scrapbook provides insightful look at Shuswap history

Shuswap Passion by Jim Cooperman

Housing isn’t being built fast enough to quell Salmon Arm’s current hot real estate market in which realtors are seeing an increasing number of homes for sale receive multiple bids, often with few or any subject-to clauses. (Lachlan Labere-Salmon Arm Observer)
Salmon Arm experiencing ‘unprecedented’ sellers’ housing market

Realtors seeing homeowners receive several bids, homes selling for more than asking price

Naloxone, pictured above, may not be effective against overdoses caused by the drugs currently circulating in Interior Health. (Jenna Hauck - file)
Dangerous drug alert issued for entire Interior Health region

The drugs contain benzodiazepines which are not affected by naloxone

B.C.’s vaccine rollout has struggled with a massive surge of phone calls, with public health officials asking everyone to be patient and observe the schedule for making appointments by age group. (B.C. Centre for Disease Control)
COVID-19 variant cases climb in B.C. as vaccinations continue

182 cases of variant strains among 550 new cases diagnosed

Corey Hurren, 46, rammed through a gate at Rideau Hall and headed on foot toward Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s home at Rideau Cottage while heavily harmed on July 2 last year. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
Man who rammed Rideau Hall gate with truck sentenced to six years in jail

Corey Hurren, 46, had faced 21 weapons charges and one of threatening the prime minister.

Mounties are now using What3Words digital location to help people pinpoint their whereabouts when lost or injured. The app tells you a three-word label for every 10-foot square on the planet. (What3Words)
RCMP now using app to track people lost, injured in B.C.’s backcountry

‘All they have to do is click a link and we’ll be able to pinpoint where they are,’ says RCMP

Dead bats can contribute important information on disease spread. Always wear gloves when handling dead animals. (Submitted - C. Koot.)
Bats begin to hang out as spring approaches in the Okana

Early sightings may be a sign of an fungal disease deadly to bats

B.C. Attorney General David Eby removes his mask to debate changes to rental housing legislation in the B.C. legislature, March 8, 2021. (Hansard TV)
Rent freeze, construction rules fuel housing shortage, B.C. NDP told

B.C. Liberals vote against new ‘renoviction’ restrictions

B.C. scientists have discovered that death cap mushrooms have learned to live off the roots of Garry oak trees. This means the mushroom has adapted, spread itself farther, and can now also be found anywhere Garry oaks grow. (Adolf and Oluna Ceska photo)
Death cap mushroom evolves to survive off B.C. native tree species

Notoriously poisonous mushroom can now be found near the base of Garry oak trees

Because of the illegal introduction of largemouth bass, Garnet Lake in Summerland will be closed to fishing beginning April 1, 2021. (Summerland Review file photo)
Garnet Lake closed to fishing as of April 1

Province announces closure after largemouth bass illegally introduced into lake near Summerland

Ben Morrison and gets a helping hand from his grandfather Larry while trying to catch a fish at the 2016 Father's Day Kids Fishing Derby at the Salmon Arm wharf. (File photo)
Column: Catching fish is never just about catching fish

Great Outdoors by James Murray

Robin Konjer and Landon Zabolotniuk’s startup business, Multiply Coffee, supplies Vernon-area shops with coffee roasted fresh, using a zero-emission roaster. (Contributed)
Expert roaster plus ‘numbers guy’ equals early success for Okanagan coffee company

Adding a zero-emission roaster to the equation, Vernon’s Multiply Coffee supplies local shops with environmentally friendly coffee

Most Read