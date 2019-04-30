Column: A closer look at local fishing lakes

It’s been a number of years now since we operated Postill Lake fish camp high above Kelowna.

With five lakes to fish, anglers had ample opportunity to enjoy a wilderness experience with excellent angling.

But it was the folks that spent time on those lakes that still bring back great memories.

There was no such luck as what we have today. Great fish finders, knowledge and, with modern technology and the fishing app, you get complete information on Shuswap Lake angling – including closed areas and what lures to use. You also get info on most other lakes in the Shuswap.

The sky’s the limit and helpful for younger/beginner anglers. Today we will choose four lakes.

White Lake is very popular. It currently receives 15,000 angler hours per year. In 2014, B C Parks estimated 20,000 angler days. Fishing is presently good with quick-fish/willow leaf worm chironomids the best.

Hidden Lake is east of Enderby. Great seniors lake during the week. Trolled with wet flies/tiny flatfish/gold/black/white skunk trolled worm.

Phillips Lake with brookies/rainbows. Trolled with worm/small flatfish. Most anglers anchor using chironomids. This method catches more fish, as they actively feed on stonefly/mayfly pupae off the bottom.

There are two camera’s installed at the lake recording angling activity that can be viewed by Kamloops fisheries. This determines number of anglers relating to stocking requirements, plus any over limiting, etc.

Shuswap Lake – very popular this time of the spring season as the rainbows/lake trout gather off the Eagle River and Murdock Point to feed on salmon fry. Although there were poor runs of salmon to natal streams last fall, anglers are chironomid fishing at different depths. Muddler minnow/small bucktails/trolled shiny spoons effective come mid-May onward. As the weather warms, angling for rainbow will increase at the Narrows/Magna Bay/Tappen Bay/Bastion. It’ a great time to be on the water!

Remember, the past is the past, yesterday is gone. It was what you made it. Today is a gift given to us and is present. Get out and enjoy!

