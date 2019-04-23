Column: A look at the gear anglers have come to love

Shuswap Outdoors by Hank Shelley

A fishing survey years ago showed that as B.C. residents, we do love our angling.

It’s also estimated the sport brings in $1.5 billion to the economy.

A bit of history behind the scenic beauty of our lakes and rivers – and fishing – also showed the long history of the manufacturing of tackle and gear related to our sport.

To start with, many years ago a chap started marketing weights, split shot, swivels, etc. in his basement, trade mark: “Butch, a kid with a fishin’ pole.”

It became Red-L Industries. Almost 50 years ago, the Buzz Bomb lure was invented by Rex Field from Courtney.

The product line now includes the ZZinger and Spinnow. Through much trail and error, the Buzz Bomb was perfected. It is now a top seller for salmon and ground fish out in the chuck (salt water).

Maurice(Rocket) Richard, the famous hockey player of the 1950s, spent many winter nights with his wife Lucille in the basement of their cosy home, winding fishing line onto spools, including spoons and tackle, to sell to guides and lodges in the Quebec region. Next to hockey, he was serious about fishing to take away the stress of hectic game schedules and coaching pressure. The now famous Apex lure was invented by a commercial fisherman who twisted and bent plastic fish in different colors until he got the action he wanted, and then sold the pattern.

The Lucky Bug lure, from information I received, was started by a chap in Chase. He couldn’t come up with the much needed marketing cash. A large lure making company scooped the bug up, and its a top seller, as well as a fish catcher!

Next time you’re out on the water angling, and you put your rod in a holder on the boat, my guess is it’s a “Scotty. Now a classic, your downrigger, cable and other gear is also made by the same company. It’s a great success story, started in Victoria, B.C. by Blaney Scott back in 1952. Blaney was in the merchant navy, in the Second World War as a engineer. After the war, he went commercial fishing. He also realized wooden plugs soon become waterlogged, so he started molding plastic plugs. This started Scott Plastics on Erie St.

Since the mid 1980s, Scotty products have upgraded the downriggers and all accessories to world class standards, and are sold in 35 countries. Scotty also makes plastic teaser heads, gear. etc., for Rhys Davis, Hot Spot, Radiant and O’Ki tackle.

Next week: a complete run down on the latest fishing activity and updates.Tight lines till next Time!

@SalmonArm
newsroom@saobserver.net
