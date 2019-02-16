Spawning sockeye make their way along the Adam’s River during the 2010 Salmon run. (Jim Cooperman photo)

Column: Adams River salmon run collapse a man-made crisis

Shuswap Passion by Jim Cooperman

The results are in for the iconic Adams River sockeye salmon run and they show a very disturbing, sharp decline in the spawning numbers.

On Friday, Feb. 8, Fisheries and Oceans Canada (DFO) released the near final estimate for the 2018 late Fraser River run that shows only 535,564 Adams River spawners, far short of the predicted return and just 34 percent of the average return for this dominant cycle, the lowest on record.

The numbers released on Friday clearly tell the story of what happened to the late summer run. Greg Taylor with Watershed Watch Salmon Society has crunched all the information provided by the three responsible management agencies (Pacific Salmon Commission, Fraser River Panel and DFO). While the pre-season expectation was 7.4-million, the majority of the fishing decisions were based on a six-million run estimate, which was scaled back to the final estimate of 4.7-million after fishing was concluded. The final total return was only 4.35-million, of which nearly 2.7-million fish ended up in the fishing boats.

Related: Shuswap late-run sockeye drop by 700,000

Related: Scientific experts say fish virus poses low risk to Fraser River sockeye

Related: Saving salmon: B.C. business man believes hatcheries can help bring back the fish

At the heart of the issue is the management direction, which dictates a goal of maximizing the harvest while playing lip-service to the sustainability of the population, despite the recognition that the all of the late-run conservation units are listed with the Committee on the Status of Endangered Wildlife in Canada as either “endangered,” “threatened” or of “special concern.” The Pacific Salmon Foundation is the International Management agency that conducts test fisheries to estimate the run size. It provides the data and their recommendations to the Fraser River Panel, which is responsible for designing and implementing the fisheries.

This year the Panel, which is largely made up of harvesting interests and U.S. and Canadian government representatives, exceeded their planned “allowable exploitation rate” of more than 58 percent on late-run sockeye, with a final rate of 63 percent. Consequently, only 1,584,580 late summer sockeye returned to spawn, which was just 63 percent of the dominant cycle average. It was only luck, not good management that the harvest was not greater and the damage to the population more severe, as they were prepared to catch 3.5-million sockeye if they had been able to find the numbers.

There are solutions available to reverse the downward spiral, but management would have to veer away from commercial fishing influences and the pattern of exploitation that began when the first canneries were built on the coast at the beginning of the last century. Already, Fraser River sockeye salmon fishing only occurs now every four years because of the serious decline in numbers during the non-dominant years.

Prior to European exploitation, the salmon populations were healthy because First Nations fisheries were sustainable. The solution would be to replicate First Nations management by reintroducing known-stock fisheries, which harvests large proportions of the fish near their spawning grounds, where they can be accurately counted, thus ensuring enough fish return to spawn to sustain the stocks before fishing commences.

@SalmonArm
newsroom@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Columnist responds to racism in Canada

Just Posted

Nursing students bring their passion for helping the homeless to Salmon Arm

The need for an outreach worker is near the top of their wish list

Tribute to well-loved Salmon Arm teacher enables outdoor learning

Family, co-workers raise funds for Shannon Sharp Learning Circle

Column: Birds contribute to health of Shuswap forests

Shuswap Outdoors/Hank Shelley

Semi loses control on Highway 97A in Shuswap

Slippery roads contribute to crash of transport truck carrying tires

Drivers illegally passing school buses prompts safety campaign

School District #83 counts 32 vehicles passing buses with lights flashing in January

VIDEO: Historic night in Red Deer as 2019 Canada Winter Games kicks off

Star-studded Opening Ceremony features athletes from across Canada

B.C. couple attacked with acid, slashed with knife in Vietnam

Warning, graphic images: Man has burns on 80 per cent of his body, slashed with knife

Salmon Arm Silverbacks tame Wenatchee Wild in 3-1 victory

Win over the Washington squad provides a taste of redemption

Art gallery exhibition features work of youth artists

Salmon Arm Art Gallery gives young creatives artistic exposur

Column: Adams River salmon run collapse a man-made crisis

Shuswap Passion by Jim Cooperman

Flying squirrels found to glow pink in the dark, including two from B.C.

Squirrels from Hope and Abbotsford were included in the biologists’ database

Man and woman shot in targeted incident in Kamloops

The shooting happened yesterday afternoon

Ontario police field complaints over Amber Alert for missing girl, 11, found dead

Some said the Amber Alert issued late Thursday for Riya Rajkumar disrupted their sleep

Names keep adding to vaccine petition started by B.C. mom

Maple Ridge mom started campaign to make vaccination a condition of attending school

Most Read