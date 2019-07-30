Column: Almost a local after 23 years of calling Salmon Arm home

In early August, 23 years ago, my family and I moved to Salmon Arm from the Lower Mainland.

We are now almost Shuswap “locals” ( 25 years ).

The decision to raise our young family in the Shuswap was a great one, as we could not have chosen a better place in Canada to live.

Why? What makes Salmon Arm so great?

I will start at the beginning as our early days in Salmon Arm saw the city and Shuswap Arena Society volunteers working tirelessly on a new arena. The referendum for borrowing passed with 87.4 per cent voting “yes.” This was the first indication of how progressive and positive this community was. A state-of-the-art, twin-sheet arena facility was built at about two-thirds of its value due to overwhelming community support. This facility continues to host major events and impress users from all over Canada.

The list of wonderful facilities is a long one: Little Mountain Sports Complex; Blackburn Park – playground, water park, skateboard park, soccer fields, walking track and new picnic structure; Fletcher Park – playground and water park; Canoe Beach; Ross Street Plaza; Marine Peace Park and the wharf; city hall and courthouse.

The list of wonderful organizations and their events is even more impressive: Fall Fair, Roots and Blues, Salty Dog Race and Street Festival, Shuswap Recreation Society, Salmar Community Association, Salmon Arm Economic Development, three active Rotary clubs, Haney Heritage Park, Salmon Arm Arts Centre, SABNES, Wednesday on the Wharf, Downtown SA Association, SA Chamber of Commerce, Lewiston Ultra, Larch Hills Nordic Society, Churches Thrift Shop, CMHA, SPCA, soccer, basketball, baseball, slow pitch, football, SA Minor Hockey, Shuswap Ringette, numerous swim teams and the SA Curling Club.

Personally, among my favorites are the Salmon Arm Golf Club (voted #8 best value in Canada in Score Magazine), Shuswap Trail Alliance (growing our Shuswap trail network and host of the best dance party of the year), the Salmon Arm Tennis Club and their exciting new indoor facility, and Dancing with the Shuswap Stars.

In Salmon Arm, our glasses are not half full, they are overflowing. Three things stand out to me: 1) Our stunning location on Shuswap Lake; 2) The friendliness of our citizens; 3) The commitment, passion and care that our city team/staff and all our volunteers exhibit in their daily actions. We have our challenges like any other community, but so many care so much that we will continue to move forward in a positive and progressive manner.

My family and I made a great choice 23 years ago to move to this “Small City with Big Ideas”. This has been a great place to raise a family, run a business and enjoy all that life in the Shuswap has to offer. I trust that you and your families have the same pride and love for our region and city. I thank you for the opportunity you have given to me to help shape our future for the past 15 years. I think we can all look forward to many more great years of life in the Shuswap.

