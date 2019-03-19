Column: Construction building the Shuswap’s economy

Shuswap Passion by Jim Cooperman

A true local economic driver is a sector that brings in money from outside the community, rather than a sector that either recirculates money within the community or removes it to pay for goods that come from afar.

Although the retail sector likely employs the most people, the three largest economic drivers in the Shuswap are pensions and investment incomes, government jobs and construction.

Read more: Shuswap home captures gold

Read more: Sandy Ridge Construction wins national award

Throughout the Shuswap and especially in Salmon Arm, new home construction is booming in order to provide homes for the growing influx of new residents and local residents who are downsizing. The construction sector is very diverse, as it includes not just carpenters and contractors, but also equipment operators, surveyors, electricians, plumbers, engineers, masons, concrete suppliers, building supply staff, along with many other trades and services.

One of the advantages available to new residents who are looking for a contractor or tradesperson to either build a new home or renovate an existing one, is they can contact a unique local organization, the Shuswap Construction Industry Professionals (SCIP) to find a skilled professional. The 234 members of SCIP well represent the wide diversity of the sector and include cabinetmakers, civil engineers, landscapers, building inspectors, roofers, insurance providers and well drillers.

SCIP not only works with local governments to represent the interests of its members, it also provides services to the community including promoting educational initiatives and assisting with local projects like the new Roots and Blues office. The ‘Explore a Trade Program’ in local schools has benefited from funding provided by SCIP that helped with the purchase of tools and supplies.

The change in home styles being built in the community reflect the changing demographics of the growing community. Some of the new subdivisions in Salmon Arm consist of smaller homes on mini lots that require little or no maintenance, which is what many retiring boomers prefer when they move here from the coast or downsize from larger local properties.

Read more: New code aims to increase number of women working in B.C. construction industry

Read more: Salmon Arm sees growth in housing construction

One of the challenges faced by local contractors is the lack of skilled tradespeople, as the average age for these workers is 54 years and many students choose post-secondary education rather than a trades program. Another challenge is that often the large construction projects, such as the Marriott Hotel and the new credit union, are awarded to companies from larger centres that are able to bid lower because they have a skilled workforce and can purchase supplies in bulk.

Future economic growth is in many ways dependent on a growing population. The construction sector thus plays a key role in growing the local economy.

@SalmonArm
newsroom@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Keep more tax dollars in town, and do without the wood splitters

Just Posted

Interior Health asks users check drugs as carfentanil found in 15% of B.C. overdoses

Region saw 11 overdoses in January 2019

Column: Construction building the Shuswap’s economy

Shuswap Passion by Jim Cooperman

New highways maintenance contractor for Shuswap begins April 1

The rubber will hit the road for the Shuswap’s new highways maintenance… Continue reading

Shuswap residents left stranded by missing bus routes

Ministry’s Health Connections solution visits Salmon Arm just twice per week, once west, once south

‘The whole city has changed:’ Okanagan woman in New Zealand reacts to mosque attacks

An expatriate and Muslim students at UBC Okanagan deeply affected by white supremacist shooting

Penticton resident baffled about welcome mat theft

Security footage shows a woman and her dog taking the mat from the property on March 13

Okanagan cat hit by car uses seven of nine lives, needs help for surgery

Seven is currently recovering at the SPCA in Kelowna

Shuswap rink sweeps to seventh spot in U18 Curling Championships

Team Belway finishes with victory over second place provincial team

Men ready to strut in their underwear for South Okanagan triathlete

Okanoggin Barbers second underwear fashion show happening Wednesday at Barking Parrot

Trans Mountain court hearing: B.C. says it won’t reject pipelines without cause

Canada says the proposed amendments to B.C.’s Environmental Management Act must be struck down

Okanagan dancers kick up heels for spring

PHOTOS: Spring Fling sees more than 60 converge in Vernon from as far as Okanagan Falls and Salmon Arm

Shuswap Timmies to have coffee on day and night

Sicamous Tim Hortons on Highway 1 to stay open around the clock starting March 25

Carfentanil found in 15% of overdose deaths in January: B.C. coroner

Carfentanil is 100 times more powerful than illicit fentanyl and used to tranquilize elephants

B.C. father fights for his life after flu turns into paralyzing condition

Reisig has lost all motor skills with the exception of slight head, shoulder and face movements.

Most Read