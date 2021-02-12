Cats and furniture aren’t typically a great mix. (Rihaij/Pixabay photo)

Cats and furniture aren’t typically a great mix. (Rihaij/Pixabay photo)

Column: Couch attack leads to paw-sitive customer experience in Shuswap

In Plain View by Lachlan Labere

“That’s why we can’t have anything nice!” I said to my wife as she giggled on the couch, watching as two small yet destructive paws reached up to the empty cushion beside her.

Prompting her laughter, and my semi-serious exclamation, was the effort being made by our uncoordinated cat to remove a thread pulled up from the upholstery. I’m not sure if he was responsible for that bit of damage, but he certainly has left his mark on this particular piece of furniture since we bought it close to a decade ago.

Recently, after some consideration, we decided to find a replacement. No, not of the cat. The couch.

While I know you can buy anything online, including furniture, I had no interest in pursuing this avenue for a purchase as daunting and, I guess, as personal as this. Choosing to shop local, we spent some time couch surfing, so to speak, looking at and sitting on options. I also spent some time perusing online reviews, not just of products of interest, but also regarding customer service. That turned out to be a bit of a rabbit hole. In my experience, be it at municipal council meetings or with online reviews, people who speak up the most are those with legitimate concerns (and/or an axe to grind).

Read more: Salmon Arm business owner hits the bricks for fun look inside auto repair garage

Read more: Salmon Arm trio open small business with big city feel

Having spent ample time bouncing from sofa to sofa in several Salmon Arm stores, I can’t say staff at any one of them let me down (despite how annoying I might have been). Furthermore, I would say each outing happened to be in line with most of my customer service experiences in town which have been largely positive. Sure, some have been more outstanding than others, though not necessarily because a particular business went above and beyond to help (which certainly does happen in Salmon Arm). It’s often the seemingly small details that leave a lasting impression – especially when they’re consistent. Like the little bowl of baby avocado rolls that would show up for my hungry son when he was a toddler whenever we’d visit a particular restaurant. Small thing, lasting impression. (Thank you Toshi Sato).

After much deliberation, a couch purchase was made locally. It fit the bill for what we wanted, and the customer service was spot on. Especially when I mentioned to the salesperson that I was looking for something that might be good for a family with a cat, to which he replied, with a laugh, “Cats aren’t good with anything.”

Someone who gets it.

@SalmonArm
lachlan@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

#Salmon Arm

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
MALCOLMSON: 2020 left us grappling with overdose tragedy and working for change

Just Posted

A lake tornado swirls over Okanagan Lake near Fintry, as seen from Okanagan Centre in Lake Country. (Shannon Chubb photo)
‘Tornado’ touches down on Okanagan Lake

Residents capture photos of steam devil near Fintry

Janel and Tanner Currie pose with their daughter. (Special to The News)
Maple Ridge man lucky to be alive after snowmobile accident near Enderby

Tanner Currie had to have part of his leg amputated after 20-foot fall in the backcountry

A collision near the west end of the RW Bruhn Bridge is disrupting Highway 1 traffic. (Drive BC Image)
Vehicle incident disrupts Highway 1 traffic near Sicamous

Details remain unclear, Drive BC states the incident took place west of Sicamous

First United Church in Salmon Arm is offering a Warm Hearts Lunch on Wednesdays from 12 to 1 p.m. beginning Feb. 17. It will be a hot lunch in a take-out container. (Google image)
Lunch program begins Wednesdays in Salmon Arm for people in need

First United Church to offer a hot take-out lunch for those alone, struggling or without homes

Cats and furniture aren't typically a great mix. (Rihaij/Pixabay photo)
Column: Couch attack leads to another paw-sitive customer experience in Salmon Arm

In Plain View by Lachlan Labere

Wearing a mask to prevent the spread of COVID-19, Anna Lee, 9, stands next to lion dancers during a Lunar New Year celebration at Dao Quang Temple on Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021, in Garland, Texas. (AP Photo/LM Otero)
PHOTOS: Despite COVID-19, Lunar New Year quietly celebrated around the world

Celebrations, which typically last two weeks, are much different this Year of the Ox

(AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
Biden will try to close Guantanamo after ‘robust’ review

Biden had said as a candidate he supported closing the detention centre

B.C. Supreme Court in Vancouver on Tuesday December 11, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Lawyers spar over injunction against Fraser Valley churches defying COVID health orders

A judge is hearing arguments Friday morning in Vancouver Supreme Court

Henry the dog was caught in a leg-hold trap on a forest service road near Proctor Lake on Silver Star Mountain Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021. (Ethan Heckrodt/Facebook)
Dog caught in trap rescued by SilverStar team

The dog suffered no breaks or punctures, but his owner is warning other dog owners to be cautious

For the second time in a week, Kitimat General Hospital is facing allegations of racism resulting in death. (Black Press Media File Photo)
Kitimat couple sue hospital, health authority after stillborn delivery

Sarah Morrison and Ronald Luft are accusing racial profiling and negligence by staff

Fisheries Minister Bernadette Jordan’s office said that Mowi’s intention to cull fish is unfortunate but the government is not directing the company to take this option. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang
Feds says they are not on the hook for Mowi decision to cull 2.6 million farmed fish

DFO says it has not ordered the cull nor denied transfer to other sites

Every Tuesday and Wednesday at 7 p.m. Theo’s will burn one bill. They will choose one lucky table and let you throw your bill into the fireplace. (Theo’s Facebook)
South Okanagan Greek restaurant wants to set your bill on fire

Theo’s is letting one couple throw their bill into the fireplace Tuesday and Wednesday nights

Princeton RCMP received 2,214 calls for service last year. (File photo)
Crime Stats: Spike in Princeton violent assault and sex offenses

Overall crime in Similkameen small town was down in 2020

A warming bus can be hailed by those out in the cold wanting to warm up during this cold snap. (Contributed)
Warming bus gets North Okanagan’s homeless out of the cold

Feed the Streets group driving around serving hot coffee and warmth during cold snap

Most Read