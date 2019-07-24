Column: Drowning statistics stress importance of life-jackets

Great Outdoors by James Murray

Part two of a two part series

In the process of researching material for a column on water safety and the need to wear a life-jacket or PFD, I have come across a lot of disturbing and distressing facts regarding drownings and near-fatal water related incidents.

According to statistics on the websites of Boating Canada and the Canadian Lifesaving Society, aquatic activities, where the victim intended to be on or in the water, but something went wrong, were the most frequent type of activity where drowning deaths occurred. An average of 121 people drowned each year while engaged in an aquatic activity.

Despite the overall decrease in the number of water-related fatality deaths in Canada, the number and proportion of aquatic-activity drowning deaths increased, up from an average of 114 per year.

The next most common type of activity was boating. An average of 111 people drowned each year while engaging in powered or non-powered boating. After boating and aquatic activities, unintended water entry (such as an unexpected fall into water) during a non-aquatic activity accounted for the next greatest proportion of incidents. An average of 88 people drowned each year after falling into water.

The highest water-related fatality rates were found among seniors aged 65 and older (1.8 per 100,000) and young adults aged 20 to 34 (1.5 per 100,000). The highest frequency of drowning occurred among 20 to 24-year-olds and 55 to 59-year-olds; every year, an average of 41 water-related fatalities occurred in each of these age groups. The lowest drowning rates were found among young people 5 to 14 (0.4 per 100,000).

Read more: Fisherman called hero after saving man from drowning in B.C. lake

Read more: VIDEO: Near drowning captured on popular B.C. river

Read more: 44 drownings so far this year in B.C.

Powerboats or canoes are the crafts most often involved in boating-related drowning fatalities. An average of 60 boating-related deaths (54 per cent) occurred each year. Among these, small powerboats less than 5.5 metres long were more commonly involved in drowning fatalities than large powerboats or personal water- craft (3 per cent). After powerboats, canoes were the next most common type of vessel involved in boating incidents; each year, an average of 23 people drowned while canoeing. In boating-related deaths for which personal flotation device (PFD) information was available, 84 per cent of those who drowned were not wearing one at the time of the incident, and an additional 5 per cent were not wearing one properly. Of those known not to be wearing a PFD or life-jacket, at least 28 per cent had a life-jacket present in the boat but were unable to put it on during the incident.

In 88 per cent of drowning deaths in children, they were unsupervised or the supervisor was distracted. Alcohol consumption was a factor in 36 per cent of boating-related fatalities.

The most common types of boating incidents that led to drowning were capsizing and falling or being thrown overboard.

Natural bodies of water continue to see the majority of drowning deaths in Canada. Almost three-quarters (72 per cent) of water-related fatalities occurred in lakes and ponds.

These are all both alarming and disturbing statistics, and the most distressing fact related to almost all of them is that in most incidents, drowning fatalities could have been prevented if the people involved had been wearing a life-jacket or PDF.

Canadian boating regulations state that a boat, “must be equipped with an approved life-jacket or PFD of appropriate size for each person on board.”

However, like I said in last week’s column, having life-jackets stowed away somewhere on board may technically comply with boating regulations, but being technically in compliance is of little value when you suddenly need to get them out and put them on everyone on board under less than ideal conditions.

Use a bit of common sense and go one better than simple compliance; take control of both your vessel and the situation, and insist that everyone on board wear their lifejacket or PFD.

The way I see it, life-jackets only have to work once.

@SalmonArm
newsroom@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Column: A newcomer’s perspective on Salmon Arm

Just Posted

Vehicle incident causes traffic delays on Highway 97B

The highway has been reduced to single-lane alternating traffic.

Join the circus at Salmon Arm festival

Roots and Blues to host CircusWest team as part of family friendly entertainment.

Wake up, wake up! Lightning and thunderstorm rattles Okanagan Valley

“Last night we watched the most amazing lightning storm.”

Okanagan-Shuswap weather: mix of sun and clouds, rain and chance of thunderstorms

Rain and clouds are expected to clear out by tonight

Salmon Arm council to revisit city lease of Canoe Beach cabin lots

Cabin owners signed final lease with city in 2016, with cabins slated to be removed late 2021

‘It’s incomprehensible’: Locals react to B.C. teens wanted for 3 deaths

Kam McLeod, 19, and Bryer Schmegelsky, 18, are wanted for a double homicide and suspicious death in northern B.C

UPDATE: SUV stolen by suspects in B.C. deaths found torched in Manitoba

Kam McLeod and Bryer Schmegelsky are wanted in connection to three deaths

Less than 24 hours to sell out Subaru Ironman Canada 2020

Volunteers for the 2020 event will be given early registration access to Subaru Ironman Canada 2021

Father of teen suspect in B.C. deaths: ‘I’m sitting at home worrying about my son’

Kam McLeod and Bryer Schmegelsky are wanted in connection to three deaths in northern B.C.

Defence won’t call evidence on behalf of accused killer of Abbotsford police officer

Closing arguments in trial of Oscar Arfmann to take place Aug. 1 and 2

Okanagan Electrical Systems raises $16,000 for youth and mental health services

A charity golf tournament raised money for CMHA Kelowna and Child Advocacy Centre of Kelowna

Rock into long weekend with Roots Roundup

Vancouver ska, funk, punk band up next in Scotch Creek Friday Night Live concert series

Crossing Vernon intersection like playing Russion Roulette

LETTER: Highway 6 and Pottery Road deserves attention

Okanagan Rail Trail stats questioned

LETTER: Apparently there have been 400,000 people who have used the trail in a four-month span

Most Read