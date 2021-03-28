Columnist James Murray explains why the muddy taste in trout has nothing to do with the mud at the bottom of a lake. (File photo)

Columnist James Murray explains why the muddy taste in trout has nothing to do with the mud at the bottom of a lake. (File photo)

Column: Exploring the real reason fish taste muddy

Great Outdoors by James Murray

It’s funny the things you sometimes overhear, especially if you listen hard enough.

I was sitting by myself at a local coffee shop recently, eating breakfast and minding my own business, when I inadvertently found myself listening in on a conversation at the table next. I overheard one fellow mention a local lake that I have often enjoyed fishing over the years, so I strained to listen a little closer. The person he was talking with said that he didn’t really like fishing this particular lake because the fish always taste muddy.

“It’s the mud at the bottom of the lake,” he said. “Fish taste like clay, no matter what you do, they just never cook up properly.”

The other fellow agreed and they began talking about some other lake. It was difficult to catch everything they were saying so I went back to eating my breakfast before my eggs got too cold.

But the muddy taste in trout has nothing to do with the mud at the bottom of a lake. It is caused by a chemical compound called geosmin. The two primary producers of geosmin in freshwater lakes are the blue-green algae you see on the surface of some lakes and actinomyus bacteria which causes decomposition of organic material on the lake bottom.

Algae and actinomyus bacteria release geosmin into the water (it is actually released when the living algae and bacteria die) which trout breathe in through their gills and then transfer, through their bloodstream, into their skin, flesh and muscle tissue.

Read more: Column: Virtually fleeing self-isolation for distant exotic locales

Read more: Column: White Lake provides welcome relief from other present-day realities

Geosmin accumulates in the skin, fatty tissue and muscles of a fish and is only eliminated with time once the algae bloom clears and/or decomposition slows. The rate of elimination is dependent on water temperature and the fat content of the fish, which is species and age (size) specific.

While both algae and decomposition increase in warmer water, it takes longer for a fish to eliminate the geosmin compounds from their system in cooler water due to metabolism rates.

Although fish can still taste muddy in the fall, they are more likely to during the hot summer months when the algae is in full bloom. The problem diminishes as water temperatures cool and are less likely to occur in lakes which are relatively deep and low in organic matter.

Ironically the problem of fish tasting muddy can also exist in lakes with a high degree of clay particles that are suspended in the water. The clay absorbs the geosmin that is subsequently passed through the gills of the fish.

It can be hard to predict which lakes will have muddy tasting fish. Two lakes of similar depth, with the same type of algae bloom, may or may not produce similar tasting fish.

Sometimes it’s just a matter of which habitat a fish frequents when eating.

If you do keep a fish that you suspect is going to taste muddy, you can usually distinguish a slight muddy smell when you’re cleaning it. You can try soaking your fish in vinegar, but I’ve never really found it all that successful. (Geosmin breaks down in acid.) There are all sorts of so-called remedies for muddy tasting fish but, like I say, I’ve never found one that works. Once I know the muddy taste is there I can always taste it – regardless of how it is prepared, how much spice might be used or what kind of sauce it is covered with.

Fishfishing

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
COLUMN: Spark your joy with a clean and clutter-free home
Next story
COLUMN: Coping with 1,116 pages of the democratic process

Just Posted

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for the Okanagan and Shuswap. (Black Press files)
Heavy winds expected as spring storm hits Okanagan, Shuswap

Snow is expected on mountain passes

A ticket bought in Vernon is one of 10 guaranteed match winners worth $100,000 from the Lotto 649 draw conducted Saturday, March 27. (Lotto BC photo)
$100K lottery ticket purchased in Vernon

Number is one of 10 guaranteed match winners for $100,000

Salmon Arm’s TechBrew Robotics is in the process of building a robotic system for mushroom picking. (Contributed)
Mushroom-picking robot developed in Salmon Arm receives government backing

TechBrew Robotics was given a $500,000 grant as a prototype of the machine is developed.

A fire off 40 Street Northeast, Saturday March 27. (Jim Elliot, Salmon Arm Observer)
Salmon Arm firefighters battle grass fire off 40 Street Northeast

So far, the fire has consumed an area the size of a soccer field

A winter storm is expected on mountain pass highways in southern B.C. beginning on March 27. (File Photo)
Snow storm warning issued for three B.C. highways

Up to 15 cm of snow on mountain passes are expected in the wake of a March 27 cold front.

Several videos shared on social media show a man, who appears to be the suspect, being taken down and arrest arrested by a swarm of police. (Twitter/Sam Garrett)
VIDEO: Suspect in custody after 1 woman dead, multiple stabbed in North Vancouver

Footage circulating social media shows a man with a knife swarmed by police on Lynn Valley Road

(Pixabay.com)
COLUMN: Coping with 1,116 pages of the democratic process

Lengthy agenda packages are a sign of government transparency

(File)
6 people rushed to hospital after Sunday morning incident in Kelowna

Social media reports indicate the patients may be youths

An RCMP officer speaks with a woman while sitting on the curb outside the Lynn Valley Library, in North Vancouver, B.C., Saturday, March 27, 2021. Police say multiple victims were stabbed inside and outside the library today. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Trudeau, Horgan offer condolences after fatal stabbing at North Vancouver library

Six people were taken to hospital, one woman was killed

The Outreach Urban Health Centre on 455 Leon Avenue is moving to 1649 Pandosy Street. (Twila Amato - Black Press Media)
Interior Health expands downtown Kelowna outreach health centre

The goal is to provide wraparound services for the area’s vulnerable population

British Columbia’s provincial flag flies on a flag pole in Ottawa, Friday July 3, 2020. Questions facing British Columbia’s mining sector shed light on what’s to come as the province works to match its laws with the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
B.C. mining laws raise questions as province looks to implement UN declaration

UNDRIP requires governments to get consent before taking actions that affect Indigenous Peoples

(Pixabay.com)
COLUMN: Spark your joy with a clean and clutter-free home

Experts offer advice for effective spring cleaning

Friends and family members of Shaelene Keeler Bell help hang a banner along Highway 1 in Abbotsford near Bradner Road on Saturday, March 27, 2021. Bell of Chilliwack was last seen on Jan. 30, 2021. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)
VIDEO: Hwy 1 banner latest step in family’s search for B.C. woman missing for 8 weeks

Large banner featuring 23-year-old Shaelene Bell of Chilliwack can be seen on Hwy 1 in Abbotsford

(Jason Emde photo)
Japanese hair salon takes Vernon B.C.’s namesake

Former resident’s brother-in-law, who lives in Gifu, Japan, named the salon after his hometown

Most Read