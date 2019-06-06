Column: Facing crossroads for future of our environment

Many folks, even here in the Shuswap, have busy schedules with work, taking kids to soccer and shopping – while those retired enjoy gardening, hobbies, fishing and golf.

From an early age, other folk grew up either as a family or Gramps or Dad hunting and fishing, or camping. Looking around the boardroom at Duffy’s Pub for our recent Region #3 Wildlife Federation, there were guys with years of logging, ranching, trapping, guiding and biologists all expressing where do we go into the future on biodiversity/salmon/trout enhancement and closures, including aboriginal issues?

What is the future for hunting and fishing?

Discussed was the ongoing mule deer study. Of 112 deer collared in South Okanagan/Granby, about 10 per cent have died. Cougar have killed 23.3 per cent, grizzly, 9.1 per cent.

Feedback from the convention in Ft. St. John (BC Wildlife Federation) also saw presentations on issues like spraying herbicides on clear cuts. Others spoke on major issues affecting wildlife and human populations. The habitat trust fund has given out money for many more projects: Salmon River, thermal imaging/scoping project, involving seeding and water management.

We are at a crossroads for the future in sustainability of what we do, and we should be all concerned of what’s in the future, taking better care of our own environment.

Salmon Arm Fish and Game was once again a busy place with the annual 3D Archery shoot. One-hundred and two archers did well in all categories. Vern Stevens mentioned it was great to see so many youth at the event, and family groups. It was a wonderful time, with a well attended pig roast to wind up the event.

