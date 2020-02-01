Column: Fat wallets and a benefit of customer loyalty

In Plain View by Lachlan Labere

Paring down the contents of one’s wallet can yield unexpected rewards.

I expect the same goes for purses, cardholders, or whatever it is you use to carry around your ID and similarly sized pieces of important plastic and paper.

Once in a while, when my wallet becomes so wide that, when I’m walking with it in my back pocket, it becomes difficult to keep from veering to the left, I’ll take a minute or two to remove all of its contents and see what I no longer need. In that process, sometimes I’ll be surprised to find, say, a folded $5 bill. Or that I’ve earned a free coffee or what have you with one of the several customer rewards cards I’ve collected from local businesses (you know the kind – buy 10, get one free).

And back into the wallet those cards go. Even if they may, at times, be a literal pain (or at least mild irritation) on the behind, I rather appreciate those little rewards of being a repeat customer, be it for buying pet food or the occasional fancy coffee.

Read more: Letter: Good reason to shop local

Read more: Best in business: North-Okanagan Shuswap companies named top 10 semi-finalists

And no, you don’t have to be a latte sipping urbanite to enjoy the rewards a complementary beverage. Even Tim Hortons has gotten onboard with rewarding customer loyalty. A recent news story suggests the popularity of the Tims Rewards program has exceeded the company’s expectations. In fact, a private organization, the Alliance of Canadian Franchisees, is suggesting the program, in which you buy seven items (worth .50 cents or more) and get one free, may be detrimental to Timmies franchises without the benefit of boosting sales.

Businesses don’t want to put themselves in the red, it’s pretty common knowledge in the food-service industry that while new customers are important, repeat customers are invaluable. And a little reward for those repeat visits can be a pretty sweet incentive. Even more so when you unexpectedly find it buried in your wallet, and suddenly a trip to the local coffee shop is in the cards.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
HERGOTT: Protecting your home

Just Posted

Historic agreement sees First Nations and City of Salmon Arm work on connector trail

Long-requested West Bay Trail to be built after many lives lost on railway tracks

Ticket sales dip but revenue up for 2019 Salmon Arm Roots and Blues

741 volunteers credited for making music festival possible

In photos: Young pirates storm the Shuswap’s snowy Larch Hills

More than 400 student buccaneers take part in School District #83 event

Is your property safe? Salmon Arm RCMP staff sergeant offers tips to foil thieves

Some residents are missing an important step in protecting their homes

Rock and country music festival planned for Shuswap

Kelowna nightclub owner organizing Monashee Mountain Festival

VIDEO: Impeachment witnesses rejected, ensuring Trump’s acquittal

Senate vote was 51-49, despite Republicans Susan Collins and Mitt Romney siding with Democrats

Column: Fat wallets and a benefit of customer loyalty

In Plain View by Lachlan Labere

Judge grants Saanich drug smuggler sentencing delay to sell a boat, repay parents

A Canada-U.S. investigation seized guns, cocaine, heroin and methamphetamine

Salmon Arm history in pictures: Scouts unknown

Can you identify the two Boy Scouts in this picture and the date it was taken?

VIDEO: Here are 10 Super Bowl ads you won’t see in Canada

You can still see them online, after a Dec. 19 Supreme Court of Canada ruling

HERGOTT: Protecting your home

Paul Hergott is a personal injury lawyer based in West Kelowna

North Okanagan chamber president, community pillar passes

Chamber of Commerce president Peter Rotzetter will be missed by many

Navy officer dismissed after dismantling smoke detectors, encouraging smoking on HMCS Calgary

Commanding officer also replaced aboard HMCS Calgary

Overnight closure planned for Highway 1 east of Revelstoke

DriveBC is reporting multiple upcoming closures along Highway 1

Most Read