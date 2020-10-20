James Murray (File photo)

Column: Feeding birds through fall and winter requires commitment

Great Outdoors by James Murray

The days are getting shorter, the nights colder and the leaves on most of the trees have all turned colour.

Lately, I’ve also been noticing other small but definite changes happening everywhere.

The squirrels in the yard seem more active, more focused on the task of storing up food for the winter. The other day I looked up to feel the warmth of the sun on my face only to see flocks of ducks and geese winging their way south.

Knowing that many different bird species are in the process of migrating to warmer climates means that I must start cleaning up some of the bird feeders around the yard. While some summer resident populations of birds have already left on migration, a number of more northern migrants will be arriving. These newcomers will welcome the opportunity to find easy food at bird feeders.

Although birds rely less on feeders in the early part of autumn because of the natural abundance of wild berries, fruits, grains and seed, bird feeders will still see plenty of activity. Migrating birds require tons of calories for the energy necessary to fly hundreds or thousands of miles, and feeders can provide an energy boost to passing migrants as well as help resident birds build up fat reserves for their journey, or to survive falling temperatures.

Read more: Column: Birds contribute to health of Shuswap forests

Read more: Birdseed sales spike as birds contend with cold snap

Some people mistakenly assume that if you supply birds with a steady source of food in the fall they will be less inclined to migrate. In fact, a number of ornithological sources say a reliable food source is only a minor factor that affects how birds migrate. Daylight levels, climate and instinct also play important roles.

If you are going to start feeding birds, you have to continue through the fall and winter months with regularity. Especially in the hard winter months when natural food sources are scarce and birds can become largely dependant on food put out in feeders.

By feeding birds in autumn, not only are you assisting migrating birds, you are also helping then learn where to come next spring, which will increase the size and diversity of your backyard flock in years to come.

To give both resident and migrating birds the best possible nutrition, it is important to put out foods which contain high oil content and many calories. Offer a variety of different foods ensures that different bird species will find a tasty treat at the feeders. The best fall bird foods include black oil sunflower seeds, millet and cracked corn. However, there is more to feeding birds than just providing the right foods. Make sure your backyard is a safe environment for birds. Protect them from predators such as cats and hawks. Keep feeders clean and filled even in poor weather, and make sure any bird baths are filled with fresh, clean water. Try to squirrel-proof bird feeders to prevent foraging squirrels from depleting the birds’ food supplies.

Feeding birds is a responsibility that must be carried through from one season to another. It can also be a very satisfying and rewarding way to enjoy the changing of the seasons.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Outdoors and Recreation

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Column: Opportunities available, even during pandemic

Just Posted

Steven Stuart Gardner has been charged with possession of a firearm contrary to an order and possession of a firearm without a licence. He has also been charged, under the Motor Vehicle Act, with driving while prohibited. (Crime Stoppers photo)
Car connected to shooting, dumped in Chase leads to unrelated arrest

Investigation of Kamloops shooting leads police to a rural Chase property

COVID-19 test tube. (Contributed) test tube with the blood test is on the table next to the documents. Positive test for coronavirus covid-19. The concept of fighting a dangerous Chinese disease.
Interior Health launches online booking for COVID-19 tests

Testing is available to anyone with cold, influenza or COVID-19-like symptoms

Despite health and safety measures put in place for its July 3 reopening, the Salmar Grand hasn’t seen the audience numbers needed to remain open seven days a week. (File photo)
Salmon Arm’s Salmar Grand movie theatre reduces days of operation

Lack of new movie releases, limited audience numbers lead to decision

School District 83 will see another teacher reduction, this one expected at South Broadview Elementary come Monday, Oct. 26. (File photo)
Union objects to reductions in teaching positions in North Okanagan-Shuswap

South Broadview Elementary expected to see reduction of kindergarten teacher on Oct. 26

Salmon Arm resident Baillie Bridle turned an 80 cent spin of an online slot machine into almost $800,000. (BCL photo)
Salmon Arm woman hits online jackpot, winning close to $800,000

Winner says money may be used to purchase boat

FILE – People wait in line at a COVID-19 testing facility in Burnaby, B.C., on Thursday, August 13, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
167 new COVID-19 cases, 1 death recorded as B.C. enters 2nd wave

Three new healthcare outbreaks also announced

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Volunteer registered nurse Stephanie Hamilton recieves a swab from a driver as she works at a Covid-19 testing site in the parking lot at Everett Memorial Stadium on Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020 in Everett, Washington. (Andy Bronson / The Herald)
13 more COVID-19 cases in Interior Health region

There are 624 cases in the region since the start of the pandemic

The body of Natsumi Kogawa, 30, was found in the Gabriola Mansion on Davie Street, Vancouver, in September 2016. Vernon man William Schneider, who was found guilty of second-degree murder, now awaits the decision of his appeal hearing Monday, Oct. 19, 2020. (Vancouver Police Department photo)
No decision yet for Vernon man appealing murder sentence

William Victor Schneider was convicted in relation to Natsumi Kowaga’s death in 2016

This 2020 electron microscope image made available by the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases shows a Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 particle isolated from a patient, in a laboratory in Fort Detrick, Md. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-NIAID/NIH via AP
At least 49 cases of COVID-19 linked to wedding in Calgary: Alberta Health

McMillan says the city of Calgary has recently seen several outbreaks linked to social gatherings

École de L’Anse-au-sable. (Google Maps)
COVID-19 confirmed at Kelowna Francophone school

École de L’Anse-au-sable is not affiliated with local SD23

Vernon North Okanagan RCMP received footage of a suspect vehicle littering hate flyers around 21st Avenue in Vernon Oct. 17, 2020. (RCMP)
WATCH: Footage offers lead in hate-fuelled flyer probe: Vernon Mounties

Vernon police received footage of an older model green truck distributing flyers in the early morning hours Saturday

An early morning fire destroyed the Willems Fire Products mill Friday, Oct. 16. (Contributed)
Fire claims longtime Lumby mill

Go Fund Me established to help family-owned business rebuild

UBC geoscientists discovered the wreckage of a decades-old crash during an expedition on a mountain near Harrison Lake. (Submitted photo)
Wreckage of possibly decades-old airplane crash discovered on mountain near Harrison Lake

A team of UBC geoscientists discovered the twisted metal embedded in a glacier

Most Read