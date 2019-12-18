Column: Flash of silver in a tree starts lifelong Christmas mystery

Great Outdoors by James Murray

James Murray

Contributor

A cold winter wind was blowing outside.

It was early Christmas eve morning, 50 years ago this year. I was sitting at the kitchen table, looking out the window – at nothing in particular – alone with my thoughts I guess and glad I was warm indoors. The snow was drifting in the wind. Our whole backyard and beyond looked like a snow-white Arabian desert. The fence posts barely poked above the snow.

At first I thought it was a single leaf, still clinging onto a branch of the crabapple tree that grew in the backyard. Then I saw the flash of silver. As I looked harder, I saw it was a small silver angel shape, tied to a branch by a loop of string. I recognized it right away. It was one of my mother’s tin cookie cutters that she kept in a box in the drawer under the stove. I watched it swinging about in the wind for the longest time.

Who had put it out there, and when?

Later that day, when my father sent me to the store, I went outside and walked up to the tree to get a closer look at the cookie-cutter angel hanging there all by itself. The snow had drifted in a curve around one side of the tree. It was hard beneath my feet – enough to support my weight without breaking through. Whoever had placed it there had to have been light enough to not break through the snow, and short enough that they had tied it to one of the lower branches. But who?

Over the next few days I watched to see if anyone in my family was looking out the window at the angel in the tree. No one that I noticed. A few days after Christmas, the angel was gone. There were no footprints in the snow. Perhaps it had blown off and been buried.

One day the following spring, when the snow was gone, the grass was beginning to grow and the flowers were starting to come up, I thought about the angel. I looked around on the ground, on my hands and knees, but found nothing. Maybe a crow or magpie has absconded with it and it now sat in a place of honour in its nest. What might a baby magpie think of a tin angel?

Read more: B.C. couple opens their Harry Potter-themed Christmas house to the public

Read more: Salmon Arm family cooking up Christmas community dinner

Read more: Salmon Arm’s Vail Village a winter wonderland in miniature

Over the year, that cookie-cutter angel crossed my mind a few times. More than once, when I’d seen someone’s Christmas tree set out with the garbage after Christmas, with bits of tinsel still hanging from the branches, I thought about the tin angel. The way it first caught my eye – just a small flash of silver – so many years ago.

I’ve always been sort of a sappy Christmas kind of person. I set up a tree every year in my front room. I’ve also collected Christmas ornaments for the past 50 years, too. I guess they sort of remind me of Christmases long ago when we were kids. The other night I turned the tree lights on and the room lights off. The animals (two dogs and two cats) were quite impressed. So was I. The tree really did look spectacular with all the old ornaments.

A few days before Christmas, I drove my younger sister to Chase so that we could drop off some Christmas presents for my older brother and his family. Before we got to his house, my sister asked if I would take her up to the cemetery to leave a sprig of cedar bows for our parents. While I was sitting in the vehicle waiting for her, I watched her in the rear-view mirror. I watched as she slipped something from her pocket. It was a small and silver, wrapped in Kleenex. I watched as she hung it on a branch of a nearby tree. She stood looking at it for a moment, then took it down and slipped it back into her pocket.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Get local B.C. stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Column: Curly and Red’s quest for Christmas dinner hits a snag

Just Posted

Man charged in connection to Salmon Arm 7-Eleven fire seeks bail

Court hears Kenneth LaForge has found accommodation to facilitate his release

Car crash causes power outage to 3,700 hydro customers in the Shuswap

Homes in Sicamous and surrounding communities without electricity since after 10 a.m.

Interior Health warns “extremely toxic” opioid found in Salmon Arm

White powder located twice in November contained carfentanil, fentanyl, heroin and caffeine

Trustees reject moving forward with Chase outdoor school

Kamloops-Thompson school district decision based on cost, lack of response

Five Salmon Arm businesses set to close

Salmon Arm Custom Upholstery, Sportsman Barbershop, KFC among retailers shutting down by end of 2019

PHOTOS: Jody Wilson-Raybould chosen as Canada’s newsmaker of the year

Prime Minister Trudeau, whose Liberal government was reduced to a minority in the Oct. 21 election, polled a distant second

Snapshot: Cod Gone Christmas

The Okanagan’s Cod Gone Wild cook up some toe-tapping Celtic-inspired festive tunes… Continue reading

Threats charge dropped in Curtis Sagmoen trial

Justice deems no evidence to support uttering threats charge after complainants testimony

Danny Michel returns to the Okanagan

The award-winning Canadian talent makes a return to Kelowna’s Rotary Centre for the Arts Feb. 20

Column: Flash of silver in a tree starts lifelong Christmas mystery

Great Outdoors by James Murray

Central Okanagan RCMP officer suspended with pay while facing sexual assault charge

Chad Lincoln Vance was previously posted to the Southeast District General Investigation Section

North Okanagan city slides in funds for some groups, others shut out

Sovereign Lake boosted with $10,000 discretionary grant

B.C. man’s lawsuit over Ticketmaster, StubHub can proceed, judge rules

Class action on behalf of people who lost out due to ‘ticket bots’

Student, impersonator arrested for alleged cheating during final exams at SFU

Simon Fraser University reminding students that paying someone else to take tests is illegal

Most Read