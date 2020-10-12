Column: Fletcher Park “speed humps” remind us driving is a privilege that comes with rules

In Plain View by Lachlan Labere

As I began tapping my brakes, I noticed traffic ahead on the highway appeared to be travelling at a reduced speed.

Slowing down as I reached the 10th Ave. SE/Highway 97B intersection – the route I take to drop my son off at South Canoe School in the morning – I recall feeling somewhat relieved.

Traffic on the highway, especially the more concerning northbound flow, which is obscured by a bend in the road a short distance away, appeared to actually be following the 70 km/hr speed limit – with some vehicles going even slower. Such a difference from a couple days prior, when we had to wait for a steady stream of highway traffic that I can safely say was not respecting the reduced speed limit – put in place by the province in 2018 after concerns were expressed by Salmon Arm residents and city council about the nearby school reopening.

At the stop sign, a quick glance to the south and I had my “ah ha” moment. At the bend was a police car, parked safely on the shoulder, lights flashing, next to another vehicle.

When there was a break in traffic, we were able to cross the highway with ease, and without having to go pedal to the metal.

Traffic isn’t always that bad in the mornings at this intersection, but it’s clear not everyone sees, or follows the speed limit.

What, you’re not surprised?

I know. Who pays attention to speed limits, inner city or on the highway (unless there police around)? When aren’t there drivers travelling at 70 km/hr or faster on roads like 20th Ave SE, Auto Road SE or 10th Ave SE for that matter?

Maybe I notice our heavy-footed drivers more now that I have a vehicle with a digital readout that tells me precisely how fast I’m driving.

I know our Salmon Arm Citizens Patrol members have been seeing them elsewhere in the community, including school zones. In September, the volunteer group clocked 2,196 out of 5,960 vehicles (37 per cent) travelling above the posted speed limit. That number included eight vehicles going 80 km/h in a 30 km/h school zone.

The city recently installed “speed humps” (think really wide speed bumps) on Okanagan Avenue by Fletcher Park – where a 30 km/hr speed zone has been in place for I don’t know how long. Some might oppose the traffic-calming measure, but so long as speed limits are one of those things it seems many feel are optional, or don’t apply to them, it doesn’t hurt to have such reminders that driving is a privilege that comes with rules.

Read more: More than a third of drivers clocked speed in Salmon Arm school zones

Read more: City installs speed humps along Okanagan Avenue in Salmon Arm

#Salmon Armspeed limits

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Column: Separating pandemic information from misinformation

Just Posted

Column: Fletcher Park “speed humps” remind us driving is a privilege that comes with rules

In Plain View by Lachlan Labere

Shuswap farmers aim to grow healing retreat for childhood sexual abuse survivors

Cyrstal Wood has made it her mission to support fellow survivors

10 classic film suggestions to watch this Thanksgiving

Cozy-up with a post-turkey-dinner movie marathon this year

POLL: Happy Thanksgiving! How are you celebrating today?

While it may look a little different this year, Thanksgiving is here

Shuswap History in Pictures: Fully Loaded

John and Ross Graham show off an impressive load of logs bound for the sawmill in 1941.

VIDEO: Safe cracked, $12,000 cash stolen from Kelowna home

Theives walk away with cash, a hard drive and cameras after Friday morning break-in

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Shuswap history in pictures: Around the cenotaph

Do you remember when Salmon Arm’s cenotaph was fenced?

Vernon teen takes on 41 km unicycle challenge for new park

Aiden Satterthwaite, 15, undertakes one-wheeled ride to advocate for importance of play, raise funds for Westside Road park

Community rallies to find missing Revelstoke woman

Julie Martel went for a walk on Oct. 11 and didn’t come home

Animal obesity: Tips for tackling weight issues in pets

Leading up to National Pet Obesity Day, B.C. animal nutritionist offers weight check-in for pets

Okanagan charity auction gallops to different beat

Horsey Ladies Okanagan’s popular charity auction shelved by COVID but hit on new fundraiser idea

Kelowna watering holes battle tough liquor restrictions

Local establishments are calling for regionalized restrictions, warn of potential closures of iconic bars and pubs

Two young women die in rollover crash into Fraser River in Chilliwack

Crash site at same location where memorial stands for two who died in 2016

Most Read