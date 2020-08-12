Column: If I have to explain, you won’t understand

How many times have I stood and cast a line to the unknown – to a momentary flash of silver in the waters off to the corner of my eye – all in the hopes of hooking and landing a fish?

I have certainly spent many a long hour standing on a stream bank somewhere alone with my thoughts.

I have also watched mayfly’s wings fluttering in the early morning light and shivered at the sound of autumn leaves rustling the wind.

I know I’ve also spent time on the water without a single nibble and yet felt the day well worth the effort. Some of my fondest memories are of days spent sitting out on a lake somewhere with my old dog Duff. She was a devoted fishing partner, the likes of which I will probably never see again.

Fishing was a part of my growing up – it is a part of who I am. I make no excuses for finding simple pleasure in catching fish. And, while I have been asked by my critics why I fish – what possible pleasure can anyone get out of catching a creature simply for the pleasure of playing it to the net and then releasing – my answer remains: if I have to explain, you probably won’t understand.

As a newspaper columnist I try to put information out there and let people make up their own minds. I certainly do not expect readers to agree with all of my personal opinions all the time. My beliefs and opinions are nothing more than my own.

In actual fact, I have learned much from some of my critics. In certain cases they have opened my eyes and allowed me to see things differently. For that I am thankful. I also realize that the world around me is continuously changing. Some changes are for the better. Others, well, let’s just say that I embrace some changes and try to avoid others.

If all goes well I plan to keep on fishing until that day comes when my weary old legs can no longer take me into my favourite lakes and streams. Let’s just hope that’s still a long way off.

