Column: If there ever was a time…

Coping in these worrisome times by Nan Dickie

These days, our world may well have turned upside down, but we must not allow that to turn our lives inside out.

We need to be very diligent – even vigilant – about our well-being, including our physical, mental and emotional well-being.

If ever there was a time to admit that we don’t know it all, now is the time. It is imperative we trust public health authorities and our provincial and federal governments in their imperatives for any living we do outside our homes.

But there is more we need to do to keep ourselves physically intact. If ever there was a time that we need to not slip and sprain an ankle and further burden our health system, to not sit on our glasses that we rely on completely (and can’t get them replaced now), to not rush down the stairs and suffer a concussion, now is the time.

How do we learn to also safeguard our mental and emotional lives, especially when we may not have had any concerns about them before? We all have our strategies for wellness in “normal” times. These are not normal times, and we are required to adopt strategies we may not have considered before.

Read more: Column: Distancing, not isolating, and handling our fears

Read more: Salmon Arm firefighters sound sirens in support of hospital staff

If there ever was a time to filter the “news”on the radio, TV and online, and demands our attention, now is the time. There’s no gain in heightening our real fears by believing sensational stories, falling for unfounded claims of a cure for the virus, or buying into prognostications that, looked at rationally, are blatantly off-the-wall.

If ever there was a time to move on from being stuck in a relationship with someone close, to let bygones to be bygones, now is the time. We need to carry as little emotional and mental baggage as possible these days.

There’s no room for feeling slighted because someone hasn’t been in touch. There’s no room for resentment over some past incident.

There are huge positive reasons to forgive someone else if we can, and to even forgive ourselves (cut ourselves some slack), for things we have done or not done.

If ever there was a time to be kind and gentle and patient with ourselves, to allow ourselves to chuckle when we encounter something humorous, to know that we will experience two springs this year – one now, and one after the harsh “winter” of the pandemic we are experiencing has passed – now is the time.

Nan Dickie is a local author, speaker and former facilitator of a Salmon Arm depression support group in Salmon Arm.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
HERGOTT: COVID-19 and legal issues

Just Posted

Okanagan real estate market stable; bracing for slowdown due to COVID-19

Real estate board projects slowdown as the economic impacts of the pandemic continue to develop

May fundraisers for Salmon Arm non-profits postponed

Literacy Alliance spelling bee, Hit2Fit boxing event on hold due to COVID-19

COVID19 pushes Salmon Arm boxing coach into students’ living rooms

Needs of students with Parkinson’s prompts Bulldogs’ Peggy Maerz into Zoom Room

Summerland Action Festival cancelled

COVID-19 pandemic leads to decision to stop large outdoor event

Salmon Arm lawyer describes inmate’s positive COVID-19 test as ‘a huge problem’

Virus in the confined space of Okanagan Correctional Centre may be difficult to contain

White hearts share love with North Okanagan’s health-care heroes

New campaign shows appreciation for front-line workers throughout the Okanagan

Column: If there ever was a time…

Coping in these worrisome times by Nan Dickie

Kelowna gamer donates proceeds to Central Okanagan Food Bank

Dylan St. Onge will donate all his April proceeds to help those affected by COVID-19

B.C. Ferries cuts service levels by half, ceases sailings from three terminals

New schedules take effect Saturday, April 4

Businesses advised to prepare for federal, B.C. COVID-19 assistance

Canada Revenue Agency portal expected to open next week

Shuswap history in pictures: Speedgun

Were you speeding near the Salmon Arm Court House in June of 1976?

Summerland Action Festival cancelled

COVID-19 pandemic leads to decision to stop large outdoor event

B.C. senior gives blood for 200th time, has ‘saved’ 600 lives

There was no cutting of cake for Harvey Rempel but he’s challenging youth to start donating blood

Updated: Two trucks collide on Highway 1 near Revelstoke

Due to a vehicle incident

Most Read