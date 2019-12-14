Column: Kid’s growing up fast on Old Town Road

Up until September of this year, Old Town Road for me was just a scenic drive in Sicamous.

Recording artist Lil Nas X and his chart-topping hit, Old Town Road, hadn’t registered.

I quickly became familiar with the song, however, after learning the sign marking the way to Sicamous’ Old Town Bay had been stolen. The theft was immediately linked to the popular, genre-crossing song which spent 19 weeks in the number one spot in Billboard’s Hot 100 (the most a song has ever held that position – thank you Wikipedia).

It suddenly became part of my job, I would argue, to watch the video for Old Town Road. While the video was entertaining, I was more impressed with the fact little Sicamous was suddenly trending everywhere – with headlines unrelated to flooding or some other tragedy (the kinds of things that normally attract the interest of larger media outlets outside the Shuswap).

Even more rewarding was Sicamous’ response, printing out Sicamous-branded Old Town Road road signs to sell to the public, with a complimentary sign sent to Lil Nas X himself (well, his manager).

Overall, it was a good-humoured response to a bit of mischief and it made for one of my favourite local stories of the year.

The song, however, never really clicked with me. That was until this week.

Earlier in the week my 10-year-old son inherited my old SIM card-less iPhone. He sometimes enjoys taking photos – just like his old man – and I thought it might inspire him to do more. He became completely engrossed however in learning all aspects of this new-to-him bit of technology, and was soon surfing the Internet. In the process, he discovered Old Town Road (a Minecraft video version). It turns out he likes the song. A lot.

The other night, it was Old Town Road on steady repeat.

And as I watched my son, walking around with his equivalent of my first Sony Walkman, I felt a deeper respect for that truism so many people share about kids when you have them: they grow up fast.

I expect it won’t be long before my son has filled his phone with music – music that contributes to how he defines himself in his journey to discover who and what he wants to be.

I’m kind of excited my son is getting into music, even Lil Nas X, but with repeated trips down Old Town Road he may be inheriting a set of earphones next.

