Great Outdoors columnist James Murray. (File photo)

Great Outdoors columnist James Murray. (File photo)

Column: Learning to be patient just like my old man

Great Outdoors by James Murray

By James Murray

Contributor

As I cranked on the handle of my Johnson Century closed-face fishing reel, the rod tip bent and started vibrating all over the place.

My excitement grew as I played a nice little 10-inch rainbow to the side of the boat. Laughing, my father leaned over the gunnel of our beat-up old Viking aluminum 12-footer, cupped his hand gently under the belly of the fish and held it on the surface of the water for a moment so I could admire my catch. At nine or 10 years old, you tend to be pretty much proud of any fish you catch.

Glancing up at me, he smiled, removed the hook and released it back into the lake.

Earlier in the morning, my father caught and released a couple of real nice ones. Throughout the day I had a number of hits but continued loosing them.

“You gotta be more patient when you set the hook” he’d always tell me.

I will always remember that particular day on the water. There were a number of small lakes about an hour’s drive from our house back then. Not really the kind of lakes that would attract too many other anglers. I mean, you could spend the whole day on one of them without seeing more than one or two other boats – the kind of lakes that seemed to suit my father just fine.

Read more: Column: Catching fish is never just about catching fish

Read more: Column: For fishing trips, better to prepare in advance than be sorry later

“This is a good boat we got here,” I remember him saying to me out of the blue. “It’s heavy. That’s what you need, a good heavy boat that sits well in the water… that doesn’t rock around when you’re trying to bring a fish in.”

Then he would just sit there silent for a while, contemplative like. My father tended to talk in spurts and then sort of drift off somewhere else, to something else that was on his mind.

“Nope, getting old isn’t all it’s cracked up to be,” he said after a while. That was the first time my father ever looked old to me – something in his eyes, something in the way he sat there, deep in his own thoughts. I remember wondering what he was thinking. As the years go by, I find myself doing the same thing. Except my dog doesn’t really care whether I talk or not.

I remember even as a kid I was always impressed with how much my old man knew about fishing. He just seemed to have a knack for knowing where the fish would be, when they’d be there, what they’d be feeding on, what insect hatches would be coming off, what size of hook to use and what shade of green. He just seemed to know so much. He seemed to know, almost instinctively, when to set the hook and, more importantly, when to wait just half a second more.

I used to like watching him cast his old Orvis Battenkill cane rod. He could cast that old thing better than I’ll ever be able to cast any of my new high modulus graphite Sages.

Looking back now, I think he caught fish for no other reason than because he knew how to be patient.

He certainly did have patience: patience to wait a fish out, patience to sit back and enjoy just being out on the water, patience to wait for the sun to burn the morning mist off the surface of a lake, and enough patience to take a kid like me fishing. Even a kid who was as impatient as me. I’m still trying to learn how to be patient. The problem is that I have a long way to go and I seem to be growing old in the process, too.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Outdoors and Recreation

Previous story
COLUMN: Exploring the world of birds

Just Posted

Great Outdoors columnist James Murray. (File photo)
Column: Learning to be patient just like my old man

Great Outdoors by James Murray

Salmon Arm RCMP respond to five calls relating to individuals experiencing a mental health crisis over the May long weekend. (File photo)
Salmon Arm RCMP receive numerous calls for people experiencing mental health crisis

Police dog team needed to apprehend individual connected to Mental Health Act warrant

(Pixabay photo)
Morning Start: The longest title of a book contains 3,777 words

Your morning start for Wednesday, May 26, 2021

Salmon Arm council receives word that the province has approved its share of funding for expanded hours for Shuswap Transit, likely to begin in January 2022. (File photo)
Wheels on Shuswap Transit buses to roll for extended hours

Salmon Arm council told province approves service increase, likely to begin in January

Brandi Hansen said she was disheartened to find dozens of severed, declawed bear paws dumped in a culvert alongside a North Shuswap road on Sunday, May 23, 2021. (Contributed)
Shuswap resident finds dozens of declawed bear paws dumped on side of road

Cub paws part of gruesome scene in culvert along Anglemont roadway

Pub patio in Victoria reopens with widely spaced tables, June 2020. Indoor dining in B.C. resumed May 25, 2021 after a second suspension due to COVID-19 infection risk. (Tom Fletcher/Black Press)
Indoor dining, up to 5 home visitors allowed in B.C. COVID-19 restart

Out-of region recreational travel ban, mask rules remain in place

An attendee walks past hydraulic fracking equipment at the Global Petroleum Show in Calgary on Tuesday, June 7, 2016. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh
Fracking likely to create stronger, more common earthquakes in B.C: study

More damaging earthquakes can be expected more often as fracking oil and gas wells increase pressure underground, says new research

BC Wildfire Service firefighters are on scene of a wildfire southeast of Keremeos. (BC Wildfire)
Knighthawk wildfire in South Okanagan now held

BC Wildfire expects the fire to be fully under control by the end of the day

A fence is downed along a high-traffic area of Bella Vista Road May 26, 2021. A Bella Vista resident has brought her concerns forward to City of Vernon councillors demanding action be taken to slow motorists after her home was struck three times by vehicles. (Caitlin Clow - Vernon Morning Star)
Vernon house hit three times by vehicles

‘It appears our house seems to be the ricochet point’: Bella Vista Road

The NHL’s all-time leading scorer has agreed to a deal to become an analyst with American-based Turner Sports.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov
Wayne Gretzky going into hockey broadcasting with Turner Sports

The NHL’s all-time leading scorer signed a multi-year deal to become a studio analyst with American-based Turner Sports on Wednesday

A new B.C. public health order expected this week will allow faith groups to host in-person, indoor services. (Facebook/Dan Moskovitz)
‘A man-made miracle’: Indoor faith services set to return as part of B.C.’s restart plan

Rabbi Dan Moskovitz says science and everyday citizens following health guidelines are to thank for the return of in-person gatherings

Downtown areas across B.C. have emerged from a bleak winter, with business closures and restrictions as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. (Angie Mindus/Williams Lake Tribune)
Return to offices up next in B.C.’s COVID-19 restart plan

Tourism businesses can start to take bookings again

Seaton’s 27th Street Theatre streams The Addams Family June 2, 3, 4 and 5. (27th Street Theatre photo)
Addams Family comes alive, online, from Okanagan high school

Seaton’s 27th Street Theatre features the classic, beloved comedy June 2-5

Kin Beach will see dogs allowed, on-leash, for a trial run this summer starting June 25 until Oct. 15, 2021. (Morning Star file)
Vernon beach gone to the dogs

Trial summer will see Rex and Rover make a splash at Kin

Most Read