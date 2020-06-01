Column: Making wise decisions in uncertain times

We’ve entered a new month.

How lovely this is, especially as it is leading us into summer.

Each new month brings new hope for our collective future, and hope that the past two months won’t ever repeat themselves. No one can promise us that.

This new month also brings new uncertainty and concerns as the world opens up cautiously round us. We may experience both excitement and trepidation. That’s natural.

Life hasn’t stood still for one minute since this pandemic began. We have needed to be diligent always – countless times each day – about keeping ourselves and our loved ones safe. We move ahead daily with the

continuing necessity of diligence.

We each have new decisions to make now that we have entered Phase 2 of the recovery in B.C.

Shall I send my children to school? How safe is my workplace that I must now return to? Am I confident that if I open my shop I can keep COVID-19 out of it? I want to go out for a meal with my friends and I want to support my favourite local restaurant, but will we be safe at an outdoor patio?

A lot of uncertainty and no certain answers. We each make our own decision to each question raised. There are many factors leading us to our initial decision. There’s so much to take into account.

My decision about eating out may be different than yours. There is no right or wrong response. We each need to ask ourselves what is within our comfort zone at this moment, and how much risk we are willing to take.

It’s a balancing act. No one should feel pressured to make a decision that another person makes – for instance with regard to wearing a mask (or not) in public places. Respect for others’ choices is imperative.

The decisions we make must not be rushed, but rather be well thought through. We’re allowed to change our minds. What feels right today to us may not feel right tomorrow.

That’s okay. However, we must be aware that prolonged indecision may lead to paralysis and numbness. And flip-flopping can put us into mental imbalance.

We are very fortunate in B.C. to have Dr. Bonnie Henry, our provincial health officer, who offers us almost daily the latest statistics on COVID in our province. Her calm, consistent presence, and the information and advice she offers us can aid us in our individual decision making. She reminds us to be kind and compassionate, qualities that help us contend with our angst at this time.

It is good for us to remind ourselves that we are in this together, even though we cannot be in close physical proximity. We move along together into our community’s future.

Nan Dickie is a local author, speaker and former facilitator of a depression support group in Salmon Arm.

