Column: Memories to be made, prizes to be won at Kids’ Fishing Derby

Sometimes it’s hard to wrap my head around the fact it has been 60 years since I was a young lad sitting on the end of the Clandeboye docks, casting a line to whatever might come my way.

I know I certainly squandered away many an hour fishing and daydreaming.

It’s also hard to believe it’s been 23 years since that Sunday morning when we held the very first Salmon Arm Kids’ Fishing Derby in 1997. As I recall, we had about 90 entries that year and gave out $500 in prizes.

The event has grown a bit since then. Now we have hundreds of participants as well as hundreds more parents, grandparents and guardians, not to mention all the people that come out just to watch. And there are now thousands of dollars in prizes.

A lot of kids have had a lot of fun over the years fishing at the end of the wharf. I’ve watched some of them grow up to become young adults. Some are now even bringing their kids of the derby. It makes me smile when I see young anglers on the docks a week or two prior to the derby, practising and testing different types of bait and lures at different depths and spots.

The 23rd Annual Salmon Arm Kids’ Fishing Derby will take place this Father’s Day, Sunday, June 16 on the docks at the end of the wharf at Marine Park. The derby is open to all children 12 years of age and under. There is no cost to enter the derby. Registration takes place Sunday morning, beginning at 6. The only restrictions are that each child must be accompanied by an adult and must wear a life-jacket or PFD. Five certified lifeguards will be on duty throughout the event. Some life-jackets will be available for children who do not have one. Only coarse fish are eligible for trophies and prizes. Fish must be caught and played by the child; however, an adult can assist in netting a fish.

As in each year previous, an awards ceremony will take place immediately following the derby and trophies and major prizes will be handed out.

The winner of the Kids Fishing Derby will have their name inscribed on the Salmon Arm Savings and Credit Union – W. J. (Bill) Murray Memorial Trophy, receive a keeper trophy, a rod and reel outfit and will get to take their whole family on an all-expenses paid weekend fishing trip to a fishing lodge, which includes accommodations, boat and motor and $50 worth of groceries. Second- and third-place winners will also receive rod and reel outfits and keeper trophies.

The lucky angler who lands the first fish of the derby will receive the Westside Stores Trophy, a rod and reel outfit and a $100 gift certificate from Westside. Two anglers who catch fish closest to predetermined secret weights will each win a shiny new mountain bike from Skookum Cycle and Ski. The angler who manages to catch the most fish throughout the course of the morning will receive the City of Salmon Arm Trophy, a rod and reel outfit, as well as a one year pass to the swimming pool at the Rec Centre. Second and third place winners will also receive prizes.

Read more: Preparations underway for annual Salmon Arm Kids Fishing Derby

Read more: Salmon Arm Fishing Derby draws many enthusiastic young anglers

Read more: Column: Preparations underway for fishing derby

Then there’s the recipient of the CUPE Sportsmanship Award who will receive a rod and reel outfit for their efforts as well as the Outstanding Role Model Award which will also receive a rod and reel outfit. There are also a whole whack of other spot prizes that will be given out throughout the derby. A Parent/Guardian Appreciation Draw, sponsored by Ian Gray’s Salmon Arm GM, will also take place at the awards ceremony. Adults receive one draw ticket for each child they register. At the awards ceremony, two lucky people will win ‘Coolers on Wheels’ full of a whole bunch of great prizes for the whole family.

Although there will be a lot prizes to be won at this year’s Annual Salmon Arm Kids’ Fishing Derby, I’ve often said that I feel like the real winner, quite simply by being a part of an event that has lasted for so many years. I’m sure everyone involved in putting on the derby would agree.

There certainly is something to be said for spending time fishing off the end of a dock.

@SalmonArm

newsroom@saobserver.net

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter