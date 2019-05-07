Column: Multiple ways stay on top of things at the CSRD

At the Columbia Shuswap Regional District, a great deal of effort is devoted to preparing and disseminating communications to the public.

Despite our best efforts, communication gaps can occur. From my perspective, there is no shortage of information if one knows where to look, and takes a bit of time and effort to become informed.

The CSRD website is a primary source of information. Currently, the 2018 Annual Report is posted in the Quick Links section, and it provides an excellent overview of the key activities, expenditures and accomplishments for every department in the CSRD over the last year. I would encourage everyone to review it to obtain a better understanding of what your local government does for you. A lot of information is creatively presented in a factoid manner, and I know I learned a lot from reviewing these statistics.

Read more: Pros and cons of incorporation

Read more: New governance model explored

In the meetings agendas and minutes section of the website, all board and committee meeting agendas and minutes are posted going back for years. When an agenda is onscreen, clicking on an underlined topic heading will reveal all relevant supporting documents for that particular item. Board reports are prepared for most agenda topics and provide a detailed analysis of the issue and its implications. For any particular Board meeting, there may be hundreds of pages of supporting documents including photos, maps, drawings and relevant legislation, policies or procedures.

For all public meetings organized and conducted by the CSRD, newspaper ads are usually run for at least two weeks prior to the meeting. As well, all meetings are posted on the CSRD website, and a brief overview of the meeting intent is provided. We usually have newspaper reporters present at all board meetings, and key issues are covered accordingly in print and via social media. My own articles are published monthly in the South Shuswap Scoop and Shuswap Market News, and usually focus on a single topic of prime interest.

Because of the high costs involved, we tend to limit the use of personalized letters to specific situations where certain residents must be informed of an issue. It simply would not be cost-effective to send out mailers on all issues to all residents.

Read more: Column: Help needed to meet community needs

Read more: Study looks at governance in South Shuswap region

On a daily basis, the CSRD releases information via multiple posts on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Following the CSRD on these sites is an excellent way to stay informed with minimal effort. Often, these posts will link to further and more detailed information on an issue.

Finally, I am available to answer phone calls and emails, and usually try to do so within 48 hours. You can reach me at pdemenok@csrd.bc.ca or 250-517-0810.

Paul Demenok is the Area C Director for the Columbia Shuswap Regional District.

@SalmonArm

newsroom@saobserver.net

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter