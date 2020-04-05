Column: Now’s a good time to retrieve those New Year’s resolutions from the dustbin

In Plain View by Lachlan Labere

Our living room is now a part-time gym.

To be more precise, it’s a hybrid living room/home office/boxing gym, complete with computer, an older rug of equal parts wool fibre and cat fur, a bright Group of Seven print, a recently whitened but unused ’80s fireplace and a portable freestanding punching bag.

Over the past couple of weeks our living room gym has been used for family boxing lessons. Through the magic of online conferencing technology, Peggy Maerz and her coaching team at Bulldogs Fitness and Boxing Centre have been livestreaming classes, so my wife and son have been trying it out.

I’m at work when this happens, but I’d say it’s going well. So far I’ve found lesson days to have left my wife and son a little sweaty from the workout but in terrific moods.

With all the closures and restrictions resulting from COVID-19, many are looking for ways to keep active, and perhaps distracted, from the upsetting reality we’re in. I don’t do resolutions, but it seems this may be an ideal time to make one of those commitments for self-improvement or household projects, or what have you, that seem to be a great idea around New Year’s but are abandoned soon after because of our normally hectic lives.

As it happens, there are still many Salmon Arm businesses that are open, with restrictions, or that have closed their doors but are offering services through the internet, that may be able to assist.

For example, if your goal is to get in shape, there are several options now available online, be it boxing with Bulldogs, crossfit with Salmon Arm Crossfit or yoga with Namaste Yoga or Gratitude Hot Yoga. If you’re in need of a bike you can order one through Skookum and have it delivered.

If you want to nail down that household or garden projects (assuming the snow is eventually going to melt), local hardware stores are still open, though with reduced hours and restrictions. And most offer the option of ordering online.

Of course, you can resolve to do things that don’t require a visit to a store, such as a morning jog or maybe a living room/gym conversion.

