Column: People in the Shuswap itching to get outdoors

For the many folks who hunt, fish, hike,mountain bike and enjoy our provincial and regional parks, the COVID-19 situation has had a dramatic effect.

With the closing of parks it was felt that it would help to stop the spread.

Now there is a petition to rethink the situation by many who love our parks and want them reopened. Although Mara Provincial Park is closed, driving past on the weekend, many folks with pets were still using the park, their vehicles parked along the highway.

Anglers itching to enjoy their sport have been fishing big Shuswap Lake. (Be sure to obtain your new angling license).

For the many who choose to remain in their homes for isolation, flour has been flying off grocery store shelves so quickly for home baking that Rogers Foods has increased production.

Out have come the cook books, and people have got out their mixing bowls to create wonderful meals for the family. I’ve got a couple you may want to try:

• Saucy franks; 1-lb wieners or sausage, 2-tsp margarine, 1 can tomato soup, pinch of sugar, 2-tsp vinegar, 1-tsp Worcestershire sauce, 1/2-tsp lemon juice, one-half onion, sliced, one-half cup red pepper sliced. Cook sausage/wieners, then add other ingredients in large frying pan and simmer till done.

• Ham stir-fry: half-cup honey Dijon dressing, 1 ham steak, cubed, half a head of broccoli flowered, 1 can pineapple chunks with juice, 1.5-cup cooked minute rice. Place in large skillet, cook through and enjoy.

Further to hunting and fishing, the Salmon Arm Fish and Game Club have closed operations until further notice. Be safe, take care, and let’s hope we can all get out to enjoy the great outdoors sooner than later!

