Column: Peter Mansbridge leaves impression on Salmon Arm councillor

City mayor and councillors raise local, regional concerns at B.C. municipalities convention

Last week, your city council attended the Union of BC Municipalities (UBCM) convention in Vancouver.

This annual meeting brings together B.C. mayors, councilors, electoral area directors and senior staff for an opportunity to engage with provincial ministers, MLA’s and each other for a week to discuss issues important to our taxpayers.

It was a very busy week.

In addition to resolutions, seminars, formal networking and informal sharing of ideas, we had four ministerial meetings (Transportation/Infrastructure, Forest Lands and Natural Resources, Public Safety/ Solicitor General, Agriculture ). We also had four additional meetings with staff from BC Housing and Municipal Affairs.

We discussed many issues important to our regions such as red light cameras, provincial policing resources (no increase in provincial regional officers in more than 10 years ), recreational grant funding opportunities and ideas, our local housing initiatives and infrastructure and safety improvements for Highway 1 and Highway 97.

Your team was well prepared, well organized and communicated our local issues clearly and effectively. I believe our strategic goals were achieved in all our meetings.

Read more: Horgan hints at Daylight Saving Time changes after record survey response

Read more: UBCM attendees endorse right for permanent residents to get the vote

Read more: ‘Shame on you’: Demonstrators protest China-sponsored reception at UBCM

Personally, my favorite part of the convention was the keynote speaker, Peter Mansbridge. He shared some specific life experiences as examples of why he is so proud to be Canadian. His pride in our country, through very different international eyes and situations, was clear and unabashed. He reminded us all of how proud we should be in our amazing country. Anyone who watches him regularly knows he is a compassionate and caring storyteller with so much to share.

Mansbridge also stated he is very concerned with the polarizing and negative state of party politics, provincially, federally and within the U.S. and U.K. He feels the purest and most representative and effective government is local government, without parties or slates. He is concerned that the real issues are ignored and forgotten as parties fight on ideological and personal grounds. He feels that ideological party politics is threatening our democracy.

In summary, UBCM was productive for our city and region. Your council team thanks your for the opportunity to take your/our message to senior levels of government.

Kevin Flynn is a councillor with the City of Salmon Arm.

@SalmonArm
newsroom@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

 

Previous story
Estate planning for your pets

Just Posted

North Okanagan-Shuswap candidates respond

What steps are you committed to taking to protect air and water quality and the food supply?

Video: Fire damages home in Chase

Crews rushed to the Okanagan Avenue home shortly after 3 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 30.

Candidates tackle climate change, immigration and housing at Salmon Arm forum

North Okanagan-Shuswap contenders share views on topical issues

Seven people who responded to shooting at Salmon Arm church to receive bravery awards

Medals to be awarded in West Kelowna ceremony as a result of actions in church on April 14.

Five semi-trailer loads of clothing head overseas from Salmon Arm thrift store

Churches Thrift Shop, with its mission to help the poor, processes tons of items

PHOTOS: Trailer likely saved Alberta man’s life in eight-vehicle highway crash

Collision on Highway 11 tied up traffic for hours

Armstrong MetalFest gets ready for 2020

Early bird tickets already available for summer metal festival

Finalized ballot for Central Okanagan-Similkameen-Nicola will have six names

Marijuana Party candidate withdraws; Libertarian Party of Canada candidate added to list

VIDEO: Driver’s rail crossing stunt caught on camera during Railway Safety Week

Failing to stop at a railway crossing can net you a $109 fine

Judge ‘bewildered’ that escaped Vancouver Island inmate was in a minimum security prison

Zachary Armitage, 30, pleaded guilty to escape from lawful custody and awaits sentencing

B.C. senior’s $368 ticket for cellphone in cupholder sparks debate

Woman had both hands on the wheel and was not using her phone

Column: Peter Mansbridge leaves impression on Salmon Arm councillor

City mayor and councillors raise local, regional concerns at B.C. municipalities convention

B.C. man with 68 driving-related convictions, declining health sentenced to house arrest

Roy Richard Henry currently undergoing chemotherapy for brain tumour, sentenced to CSO

Update: Smoke continues to spew from Peachland house fire

Emergency crews are responding to house fire on Brent Road off of Highway 97

Most Read