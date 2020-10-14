James Murray (File photo)

Column: Planning projects to keep busy with over winter

Great Outdoors by James Murray

It’s getting colder by the day.

Pretty soon there will be snow on the ground and it’ll be winter.

I’m just not a winter person. I don’t like the cold. I don’t like snow and I certainly don’t like having to go out in the cold to shovel snow off the driveway in order to go anywhere. No I think I’ll just stay indoors until the end of April – or maybe the beginning of May.

The Farmer’s Almanac is predicting a long, cold winter, and I’ve got plenty of things I can do indoors to help get through the next five long, cold, miserable months.

I like to read. So maybe I’ll get around to reading some of those old Zane Grey novels I inherited somewhere along the line and haven’t quite got around to opening. Most people don’t know Grey was quite the fisherman who wrote a number of books about fishing. He even has a Penn International reel named after him.

I know I won’t have to look too far for things I could do around the house.

I also like to do jigsaw puzzles. They free my mind up to think about other things while I’m sitting inside where it’s warm and comfortable.

Then there’s that bookshelf I had built and didn’t fit where I wanted to put it. I’d been meaning to put it in the bedroom where the television used to be, until I decided there isn’t anything worth watching on TV anymore, and dropped it off at the thrift store.

Read more: Column: Keeping those extremities warm in the winter

Read more: Column: Making life better in the Shuswap with birds

I really should start fly tying again. It’s been a couple of years now since I tied any flies. I used to find fly tying sort of therapeutic. And besides, there’s something quite special about catching a fish on a fly that you’ve tied yourself.

Of course, I could always head on down to the local tackle store and join the gang for coffee – even though I don’t actually drink coffee. I could partake in the time-honoured tradition of telling whopper fishing stories. I could lie my head off –none of them will question me, least-wise not to my face. They all have a mutual respect for the art of telling a good fishing story. It’s just that I don’t look forward to going out in the cold.

When my pension check comes in I suppose I have to go out at least once to buy myself some long underwear to get me through the winter. While I’m out, I should probably go over to the marina and look at last year’s stock of 12-foot aluminum fishing boats to see if they’ve got any deals. Not that I will need one before spring, but it won’t hurt to look.

One thing I know for sure that I’m going to do come next fishing season is spend more time just sitting out there in my boat, enjoying the warmth of the sun. The way I figure it, if I sit long enough in the warm sun I can absorb enough sunlight to get me through the winter – just like the lizards do.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Outdoors

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Column: The magical English Creek landscape and bouldering destination

Just Posted

Some young Scouts had a fun time paddling in a motorized canoe during the 2018 Salmon Arm Fair parade. (File photo)
Plans for Santa Claus parade in Salmon Arm fall victim to pandemic

City council relegates parade to naughty list due to number of people expected to attend

Winter tires or chains are required on most highway routes in BC from Oct. 1 to April 30. (Black Press Media File Photo)
How to stay safe on the roads this winter in the Okanagan

Winter is coming…

Columbia Shuswap Regional District building. (File photo)
CSRD look to federal/provincial funding for new South Shuswap park

Grants would fund new regional district park in Eagle Bay, trail system in Blind Bay

Salmon Arm continues LED upgrades, BC Hydro seeks rate increase for LED program

Crown corporation asking for temporary, four-year rate increase

Shuswap Elections BC office open for voting

Salmon Arm location offers opportunity to vote early, drop off mail-in ballots

FILE – People wear face masks and stand apart from one another to curb the spread of COVID-19 as they wait in line to take a pharmacy technician exam at Vancouver Community College, in Vancouver, B.C., Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
B.C. records 549 COVID-19 cases, 5 new deaths over Thanksgiving long weekend

Province working on province-wide plan to make testing more efficient

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

The Okanagan Skaha School District is asking Summerland to revisit its policy on the location of cannabis shops in the community. (File photo)
School board asks Summerland to amend cannabis store policy

Community’s 50-metre buffer from schools and parks is too small, Okanagan Skaha School Board says

Chloé MacBeth, Chilliwack SPCA branch manager, gives treats and toys to some of the 11 dogs in quarantine at the shelter on Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)
Why some BC SPCA branches currently have no animals available for adoption

When BC SPCA deals with large-scale intakes, adoptable pets get moved to make room for vulnerable ones

A render of the proposed lighthouse at Goats Peak Winery. (Contributed)
Proposed 115-foot lighthouse at West Kelowna winery turning heads

If approved, this would serve as West Kelowna’s tallest building

James Murray (File photo)
Column: Planning projects to keep busy with over winter

Great Outdoors by James Murray

John Brittain was charged with three counts of first-degree murder and one count of second-degree murder in relation to the deaths of Darlene Knippelberg, Rudi Winter and Susan and Barry Wonch. (File)
Penticton man pleads guilty to quadruple murder

John Brittain, 69, pleaded guilty to three counts of first-degree murder and one count of second-degree murder

FILE – Spin studio. (pxhere.com)
No new COVID rules for B.C. gyms as Ontario fitness studio sees ‘very large outbreak’

SpinCo in Hamilton has seen more than 60 cases linked to an asymptomatic individual

Offices, schools, homes and more offer protection in the event of an earthquake. The Great BC ShakeOut is slated for Oct. 15, but individuals and socially distanced groups can practice earthquake drills anytime. (Black Press media file photo)
Great BC ShakeOut takes a COVID-safe approach for 2020

Public encouraged to host socially distanced earthquake drills Oct. 15 or anytime

Most Read