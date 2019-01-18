Column: Province provides great ice-fishing opportunities

Several Silver Creek School students ditched their computers and tablets and headed to White Lake to try their hands at ice fishing during a past Unplug and Play Week. (File photo)

All across Canada in colder climes these days, hardy type anglers are pulling ice shacks out onto frozen lakes to do a bit of ice fishing.

Recently on a blip on CBC, it showed anglers pushing/pulling/ATVing clapboard rigs to spots on some very large lakes out East. It’s big business on the Prairies, as hundreds of folks curl and ice angle.

Here in B.C., the Fresh Water Fisheries Society stocks more than 800 lakes, many accessible by road. In 2012-13, the group released nine million fish into B.C. waters. The iconic rainbow trout made up 48 per cent, while kokanee made up 46 per cent. Eastern brookies were four per cent. Star Lake, above Chase, is where the group obtain rook trout eggs for lakes like Mann, above Little Fort, or Phillips out of Tappen.

My favorite lake for brookies is Beaver Dam lake, northeast of Clinton. It’s on the road out to the Gang ranch. For kokanee, Monte lake just northwest of Westwold holds a multitude of these great-eating fish.

Although ice fishing our local lakes can be a bit dicey at present due to warm temperatures, anglers are fishing Gardom Lake along the edges, with four inches of ice. Hidden Lake east of Enderby is fishing well, and at present you can get to the lake with a 4×4. Echo Lake east of Falkland is doing quite well through the ice, but little Joyce Lake nearby has winter killed and may be re-stocked with catchables. These are 10- to 12-inch trout. Great for the family and kids to catch.

If an angler has that wandering spirit, the South Caribou is calling, with many lakes to ice fish.

A quick phone call to the Inter Lakes store at Lone Butte will put you onto mostly kokanee fishing lakes like Hathaway and Sulphurous, and other small bodies of water.

It’s quite likely that Bridge Lake and Lac Des Roches have thin ice at present, although kokanee fishing on Bridge can be spectacular off of Ross Road access when safe to do so.

Most ice anglers prefer tray-pack shrimp for local lakes. Tipped with a nugget of a corn-kernel size of power bait. Worms are second choice for some folks. While ice fishing on Gardom last Sunday, it was wonderful to see dads with the kids tagging along and small family groups with the family pet enjoying the fresh air and the excitement of hooking the “big” one.

There are some very nice rainbows in Gardom, some to 5 to 6 pounds, although the average is 1 to 2 pounds, depending on stocking, which is done in spring and fall.

Blackwater trout and Fraser Valley bows, along with the famous Pennask strain make up the trout in Gardom. The reason for the first two is because they are aggressive and will eat any shiners or dace that may be present. The perch introduced into Gardom, and the eradication of this invasive species cost the tax payers close to $200,000.

Be cautious, but enjoy our ice fishing opportunities. Best of all, be thankful we have great fishing year round in the Shuswap’s great playground.

