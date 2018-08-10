Column: Salmon Arm a great place to call home

I want to welcome all the visitors to the Shuswap.

Salmon Arm is a growing, vibrant community as confirmed by recently released B.C. statistics stating, “Among the larger B.C. municipalities — those with at least 5,000 persons — the City of Salmon Arm (+9.3 per cent) and the City of Penticton (+6.4 per cent) saw the largest relative increases in population since July 1, 2016.”

Of course, we really do not need the statistics to tell us we are growing; all you have to do it look around our city to see all the new subdivision developments and the homes being constructed. There are new homes of all sizes and types being built, including rental suites and townhouses.

The city’s housing task force is hard at work defining how the city can assist a non-profit housing initiative/application to BC Housing to build rental housing.

In our city we enjoy a rich array of arts, music and culture with our lovely downtown art gallery, Wednesday on the Wharf, the upcoming annual Roots and Blues Festival, our Shuswap Theatre productions and so much more.

Local history is richly preserved at our vibrant RJ Haney Village and Museum.

Salmon Arm is a wonderful place to live; we have beautiful parks and playgrounds for all forms of outdoor recreation, including two really cool children’s water spray parks for those hot summer days.

Blackburn Park is home to playgrounds, a water spray park, soccer fields, ball diamonds, a Life Trail system, a soon-to-be completed picnic shelter and so much more.

The Salmon Arm Tennis Club is in the process of expanding their site by building a state-of-the-art, three-court indoor facility so we can play tennis year round.

The Shuswap Trail Alliance, a group made up of mostly volunteers, is always busy building and maintaining hiking and biking trails throughout the Shuswap. Canoe Beach is always a good place to cool off on a hot summer Shuswap day. There are two swimming platforms out on the water, a short swim from the beach for your added enjoyment.

We are currently completing research and consultation on a branding project for our city. When the research is released I believe everyone will be pleasantly surprised to find that not only is Salmon Arm a beautiful place to live and retire, but it is also a place with good paying jobs making it a perfect place to raise a family.

Due to the increase in student enrolment, School District 83 is re-opening South Canoe School with an Outdoor Learning Program this coming September. What a wonderful way for children to learn!

What I am saying is, Salmon Arm is a wonderful place to come to visit and stay for a lifetime.

