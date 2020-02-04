Column: Salmon Arm’s volunteers, events brighten grey winter months

Council Report by City of Salmon Arm Coun. Debbie Cannon

The weeks immediately following the holidays can feel a bit subdued – back to school, work and routine. Combine this with the grey skies and deep snow, and January can feel downright tedious.

(There are exceptions of course, including the Reino Keski-Salmi Loppet and a wonderful A Million Dollars in Pennies album release.)

For me, January means a return to council meetings and committees. And if there is a ray of sunshine amongst the grey, it is the scores of volunteers I get to work alongside. They show up every month to organize upcoming community events. I would like to tell you a little about the work they are doing. Their commitment and dedication is inspiring.

Most recently, I attended the Roots & Blues AGM. The board brings a diverse skillset to the table, is forward thinking and focused on continuing to grow festival attendance, broadening environmental initiatives and expanding family spaces and activities.

The Community Heritage Commission and R. J. Haney Heritage Village & Museum is busy preparing for Heritage Week, Feb. 17 to 22. Volunteers are organizing displays and a silent auction. They are also putting together the famous pie auction that will take place at the Mall at Piccadilly.

Rogers Hometown Hockey is coming to Salmon Arm, March 7-8 at Marine Park. This particular event will see an impressive number of businesses and volunteer organizations working together. Salmon Arm Minor Hockey has a big role and is organizing the Parade of Jerseys on Sunday the 8th. Haney will be overseeing a display at city hall featuring hockey history, artifacts and information. The school district has had an ongoing math contest and will be hosting a Rogers Hometown crew at Shuswap Middle School and honouring the successful school on March 6. The successful school will be announced Wednesday, Feb. 12 at the Silverbacks game. Local businesses along with Downtown Salmon Arm, Salmon Arm Economic Development and the chamber will be painting the town red. Starting Feb. 14, the community will be encouraged to wear jerseys every Friday leading up to the parade on Sunday, March 8.

While our skies are still grey as I write this, the snow banks are receding and the days are getting longer. Additionally, we have several exciting upcoming events made possible by dedicated volunteers. Their passion and willingness to give the community their time is what makes Salmon Arm one of the best places to live.

