Column: Song sparrows headline the Shuswap spring chorus

When it comes to singing, few birds start earlier in the spring, or sing as persistently throughout the morning, than song sparrows.

While this little brown bird can’t boast a showy plumage, when it tilts its bill skyward it fills the air with songs of astonishing variety and breath-taking persistence. And lucky us, song sparrows are one of the most common birds in the Shuswap. Chances are that one has already been singing within earshot of your home since mid-March.

Like about half of the 10,000-plus bird species in the world, male song sparrows need to learn to sing when they are youngsters. While still in their birthplace nests, baby sparrows hear the songs of their father and the songs of other male song sparrows in their nesting neighbourhood.

Borrowing from these models of successful parenthood, the young males start developing songs and repertoires that are uniquely their own.

This period of early learning is critical. If young male song sparrows can’t hear adults sing within a few months of hatching, they don’t learn to sing properly and will never become full members of the song sparrow society.

For a bird to spend much of its waking hours singing from an exposed shrub, there must a very high-value reward for announcing its presence and location to both potential friend and foe. Most scientists agree these songs serve two vital functions: to attract a mate and to defend its nesting territory. In other words, singing is essential for them to successfully reproduce.

As one of the most widespread and common sparrows in North America, song sparrows have been intensively studied for many years.

The results of these studies support the value of song in attracting potential mates and as a non-lethal way to defend a patch of real estate that can provide enough food for the pair to feed their young.

Listening closely to a song sparrow singing has revealed they don’t just learn a single song – they have a repertoire of about eight unique songs they cycle through during the day.

Listening even closer, it turns out that even within a song, the bird will put slight variations in its performance, an additional warble here, an extra trill there.

A few mornings ago, I had the opportunity to make a sound recording of a male song sparrow near my house. While the recording lasted only five minutes, the bird sang 12 times – first a series of eight repetitions of one song before switching to another series of a different song that ended abruptly when a passing car frightened the bird away. Later, when I listened closely to the recording, I realized the bird was adding or subtracting subtle flourishes within each of its two songs, much the way jazz players insert their personality into their music.

While these songs may give joy to human listeners, territorial singing is likely conveying important information about the singer – its individual identity, its health and its readiness to defend its breeding territory.

Because human language does such a poor job of describing bird songs, the best way to learn to recognize a song sparrow by its song is to hear one and watch it sing.

The Foreshore Trail from the trailhead washrooms to Christmas Island is a fabulous place to both hear and see many song sparrows for yourself on a short walk.

You also can download the free Cornell University “Merlin” birdsong recognition app into your smartphone. Merlin contains a library that will give you several song samples for most of our local birds as well as a photo and can confirm the identity of the song sparrow singing in your backyard. If you can spot the songster, try to watch its bill move in synchrony with each rendition as it cycles through the pages of its personal songbook.

