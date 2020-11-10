The majority of the Adams River flow has moved north and has swept away some of the beach at the mouth. (Jim Cooperman photo)

The majority of the Adams River flow has moved north and has swept away some of the beach at the mouth. (Jim Cooperman photo)

Column: The Shuswap’s Adams River is moving north at the mouth

Shuswap Passion by Jim Cooperamn

By Jim Cooperman

Contributor

Many rivers are dynamic, and change their courses over centuries, decades, years, or even on a fall day when the level is low, which is what the Adams River did in the middle of October.

To the north of the mouth of the river is one of the best sandy beaches on Shuswap Lake, one that is popular with locals once the mosquito season is over in August.

In the last few years the river, which had flowed into the lake in multiple channels, consolidated with much of the flow now concentrated south of the beach.

The Adams River has changed courses within its last three kilometres many times, with remnants of old channels found in the surrounding forests throughout the wide alluvial fan. Not all the changes were natural, as some were likely a result of the splash dam built in approximately 1907 by the Adams River Lumber Company.

The dam held the height of the lake at freshet level until the yearly river drive began when the gates were opened to flush thousands of logs down the river, scouring the river bed, damaging the stream banks and likely opening up new channels downstream. Dynamite was even used to help break up log jams. Also, during low water, the dam restricted flows which caused the lower river to nearly go dry.

According to local engineer and river specialist, Alan Bates, “one might expect the lower river to be fairly stable due to the moderating influence of Adams Lake.” However, given that the river is very dynamic, he thinks that “studying the changes along the lower Adams River over time (using available aerial photography) to determine the impacts of the splash dam and other natural and unnatural influences would make a good Ph.D. thesis in fluvial geomorphology.”

Fisheries and Oceans Canada did a study in 2015 that determined the steady accumulation of gravel in the south channel reduced its flow level and thus reduced habitat. The study attributed the aggradation to peak flows and sediment from Hiuhill and Nikwikwaia Creeks. As well, an attempt in 1974 by the Pacific Salmon Commission to open spawning channels ended up having the opposite effect.

After examining Google Earth images from the previous 17 years, Bates has noticed how the high water levels in 2018 resulted in the river cutting off a meander bend, rerouting the main river flow south away from the viewing platform. This sediment likely moved downstream and blocked southern channels, which forced the river to move north and create a new island at the mouth.

The federal government has had a gauge on the river since the early 1900s and the online data shows major peaks in volumes during the flood years of 1948, 1972, 1999, 2012 and 2018. Yet, it appears that only the last flood year resulted in significant changes at the mouth.

Read more:Urgent Adams River restoration work to support salmon run

Read more: Column: Reflecting on changes along the

Adams River

Concerns about the loss of salmon habitat due to the river flow bypassing blocked side channels resulted in the unprecedented effort this spring to open up the channels with large excavators. Restoring habitat meant forcing it to flow in many side channels. This is likely how the river flowed in this area historically, given that the new Secwepemc name chosen for the park, Tsútswecw, means “many rivers” and was the commonly used place name for this part of the river.

The question remains as to why the river suddenly shifted north at the mouth this October during low water. Bates explained how the patterns of erosion and scour can change right near the mouth as Shuswap Lake recedes. The online water flow data does show a spike on October 16 that was likely due to heavy rainfall, which could have contributed to the fan deposits pushing out into the lake, causing some of the beach to be carried away and the river to suddenly move north.

The old adage, “the only thing constant is change,” certainly applies to the Adams River, as no doubt the river will continue to move. Climate change could exacerbate the changes, given it is predicted to result in more extreme weather. As well, when the glaciers finally melt, river flows will decrease in the summer and fall.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

SalmonShuswap Lake

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Column: Attacks on democracy warrant reflection on November 11

Just Posted

Road closed warning sign. File photo File photo
Trans-Canada Highway closed east of Salmon Arm due to vehicle incident

Road may be opened by 7:30 according to Drive BC

The majority of the Adams River flow has moved north and has swept away some of the beach at the mouth. (Jim Cooperman photo)
Column: The Shuswap’s Adams River is moving north at the mouth

Shuswap Passion by Jim Cooperamn

COVID-19. (Image courtesy CDC)
Interior Health reports 53 additional cases of COVID-19

The total number of cases in the region is now at 898

Classroom chairs (Pixabay photo)
New options, new school considered by North Okanagan-Shuswap school district

Public input wanted for proposed reconfigurations of Salmon Arm schools

Shuswap Recreation Society strongly recommends people wear masks when entering four Salmon Arm recreation facilities, although participants are not expected to wear them when on the playing surfaces. (File photo)
Masks now ‘strongly recommended’ at Salmon Arm recreation facilities

Shuswap Recreation Society wants people to wear masks except while occupying playing surfaces

B.C. Health Minister Adrian Dix and Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry. (B.C. government)
COVID-19 cases still running high in southwestern B.C.

Another 998 new cases since Saturday, five more deaths

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

North Glenmore Elementary School. (Google Maps)
UPDATE: Three Kelowna elementary schools report cases of COVID-19

SD23 has issued seven school exposure announcements in the Central Okanagan over the past two days

Aisha Strange lives with severe brain damage and other injuries after she was struck at an intersection by impaired driver Drake Reynes. Strange can no longer walk, talk or eat and is often in pain as a result of her injuries. (GoFundMe) Aisha Strange, 20, lives with severe brain damage and other injuries after she was struck at an intersection by impaired driver Drake Reynes. (GoFundMe)
Man vows to never drive impaired again after hit-and-run severely injures B.C. woman

Aisha Strange, then 20, was struck while stopped at an intersection on her scooter

Kelowna resident Craig Burns visits with his grandson. (Alzheimer Society of B.C. photo)
Kelowna man with dementia joins campaign to keep loved ones connected

The Alzheimer Society of B.C. awareness campaign is called “Don’t change. Even if they do”

The bridge on Trinity Valley Road between Miska Road and Frederick Road east of Enderby is closed due to an emergency. The bulletin was put out by AIM Roads late Monday afternoon. There is no estimated time of reopening. Check DriveBC for updates. (Photo submitted)
North Okanagan bridge closed due to emergency

Trinity Valley Road between Miska Road and Frederick Road east of Enderby closed in both directions

Adam Laboucan, pictured being escorted outside court in B.C. on June 18, 1999, was 17 when he was handed an indeterminate prison sentence for sexually assaulting a three-month-old boy in Quesnel. Laboucan now identifies as female and has changed her name to Tara Desousa. (Ross Mitchell/Quesnel Cariboo Observer)
Canada’s youngest dangerous offender from B.C. denied parole; to be reviewed in 2021

Tara Desousa, then named Adam Laboucan, was 15 years old when she assaulted an infant in Quesnel

Nanaimo RCMP are looking for a suspect who rammed a police car to escape an arrest attempt. (File photo)
Four arrested following reported drive-by shooting in Kamloops

The Nov. 8 shooting was the second incident in the past five weeks

Laurie Rix makes a large donation to BC Cancer.
B.C. woman makes record donation to breast cancer research

Through the Rix Family Foundation, Laurie Rix, donated $5 M to BC Cancer

Most Read